No. 12 Boston College Women's Lacrosse Earns First Win of Season at FSU

The No. 12 Boston College Eagles (1-3, 1-1 ACC) women’s lacrosse team picked up its first win of the season with a 19-7 victory over the Florida State Seminoles (2-4, 0-2 ACC) on Tuesday afternoon.

The Eagles jumped out to a 4-3 lead over the Seminoles after the first quarter.

Marissa White opened the scoring for Boston College with 8:06 left in the opening frame, followed by a goal from Hanna Davis, Giulia Colarusso, and another by Davis to put the Eagles up 4-0 with 4:56 to go in the first.

The Seminoles scored three unanswered goals to get within one by the end of the first. Lola Mancuso put FSU’s first score of the day on the board with 4:03 remaining in the first. FSU also saw goals from Brynn Perkins and Meg Kenny.

In the second, Boston College outscored FSU 4-2 to take an 8-5 lead into halftime.

White broke the Eagles’ scoring drought in the first 55 seconds of the quarter. Colarusso and Avery Hudson also scored goals in the quarter to put BC up 7-3 early in the second.

The Seminoles tacked on a pair of goals in the second from Summer Harrell and Amelia Brite to get back within two, but Boston College attacker Molly Driscoll put one in the back of the net with 2:49 remaining in the second to give the Eagles the three-goal advantage heading into the break.

White opened the scoring in the second half with a goal for the Eagles with 11:13 to go in the third. The score marked a hat trick for the UNC transfer, one of three BC players to get a hat trick in the game.

Driscoll scored back-to-back goals within a minute to extend Boston College’s lead 11-5 with 8:26 left in the frame. Colarusso and Lily Kondas also scored goals in the quarter to give the Eagles a 13-6 lead going into the fourth.

FSU’s only goal of the quarter came with 5:29 to go in the third on a score from Harrell.

In the final 15 minutes of play, Boston College added six final goals to the board to cement the 19-7 victory. In the quarter, the Eagles saw a pair of goals from Driscoll and Colarusso as well as one from Brooke McLoy and Hudson.

BC’s defense nearly held the Seminoles to a scoreless frame, but Harrell scored her third goal of the day with 1:45 remaining in regulation which marked FSU’s final score of the day.

Eagles goalie Shea Dolce had her best performance of the season so far. In the outing, Dolce allowed seven goals and recorded eight saves.

Next up, Boston College returns to Chestnut Hill to take on the No. 9 Clemson Tigers on Saturday afternoon at Fish Field House. Face-off is set for 2 p.m. ET on ACCNX.

