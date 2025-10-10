North Carolina RB Announces Retirement From Football After Rough Start to Season
North Carolina redshirt senior running back Caleb Hood announced his retirement from football on Friday.
"After much thought, prayer and discussion with my family, I have decided to retire from football," Hood wrote on Instagram. "My journey at UNC has been special and I appreciate my time here. I am excited to start the next chapter and will always take my memories of Carolina with me. I want to thank Coach [Bill] Belichick, Coach [Freddie] Kitchens and Coach [Natrone] Means for giving me an opportunity, as well as all my other coaches and teammates throughout my years of football for the impact they've all had on my life!"
Embattled Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick released a statement in support of Hood's decision.
"Caleb came to me Wednesday and shared his difficult decision to retire from playing football," Belichick said in a statement. "I could feel his conviction and the peace with his playing career closing. Caleb is a great person, a leader and an exemplary teammate. He has done everything we have asked him to do as a student-athlete both on and off the field and he has been a model representation of our program. He has battled through injuries the last couple years and worked hard this offseason to stay healthy and compete every day this season. He will always be a Tar Heel and I wish him nothing but the best moving forward."
Hood had carried the ball 16 times for 44 yards and a touchdown in five games this season.
North Carolina is off in Week 7. The program will travel to Cal to play on Friday, Oct. 17.
