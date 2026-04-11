No. 23 Boston College Baseball Evens Series With Virginia Tech in ALS Game

BOSTON, Mass. — The No. 23 Boston College Eagles (25-12, 10-7 ACC) baseball team evened its series with the Virginia Tech Hokies (16-17, 7-10 ACC) with an 8-7 victory in the team’s 14th annual ALS Game at Fenway Park on Saturday afternoon.

Like the first game of the series, the Hokies struck first 1-0 in the top of the first inning. Hudson Lutterman roped an RBI single that brought home Henry Cooke from third base. Cooke hit a triple in the prior at-bat.

Virginia Tech extended its lead in the second 4-0 after the team plated three runs. The first came off an RBI double by Owen Petrich and the other two came off a two-run home run by Ethan Ball, his second of the weekend.

Boston College’s offense got going in the fourth and tied up the game at 4. The Eagles loaded the bases on a pair of doubles and a hit by pitch. Gunnar Johnson brought everyone home on a bases-clearing double to make it 4-3.

Johnson scored BC’s fourth run on an RBI single by Danny Surowiec.

In the fifth, the Eagles took the lead 5-4 on a sac fly by Johnson.

Boston College maintained its lead until the seventh when Virginia Tech’s Nick Locurto crossed home plate on a wild pitch to knot things at 5.

The Eagles responded and placed themselves back on top 8-5 in the bottom half of the inning.

Luke Gallo started the scoring in the frame with an RBI single, Johnson followed that up and got hit by a pitch with the bases-loaded, and Kyle Wolff entered as a pinch hitter and tallied a sacrifice fly to give BC some run support.

Virginia Tech got back within one 8-7 in the eighth on a two-RBI triple by Locurto, but that was as close as the Hokies could get late in the game.

In the ninth, the Hokies put runners on the corners with one out, but Pete Daniel struck out swinging and Cooke was picked off at third to end the game.

Left-handed pitcher Brady Miller started on the mound for the Eagles. In the outing, the sophomore pitched six innings and allowed seven hits, four runs (all earned), walked two batters, and struck out six.

Sean Hard, John Kwiatkowski, and Gavin Soares entered out the bullpen. Kwiatkowski picked up the win and moved to 4-0 on the year and Soares was credited with the save, his second of the season.

Next up, Boston College and Virginia Tech play the series finale at Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Mass., on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. ET on ACCNX.