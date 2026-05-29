Boston College Baseball Tournament Central: Athens Regional Schedule, How to Watch, Bracket Breakdown

Boston College baseball is playing in its first Regional since 2023.

The Eagles drew the 2-seed in the Athens Regional after putting up a 36-21 record in the regular season and ACC Tournament.

Boston College will play alongside 3-seed Liberty and 4-seed Long Island as well as host team Georgia which will be the 1-seed and is the No. 3 overall seed in the tournament.

Boston College has never met Liberty, Georgia or Long Island before this weekend. Overall, the Eagles are 25-25 in the NCAA Tournament.

“Just a really good baseball team,” said Boston College head coach Todd Interdonato on Liberty on Thursday. “The more I look at them, the more impressed I am with them… Their pitching is exceptional. I have an anticipation of who they're going to throw and I think that kid is one of the best arms we'll see this year.”

The winner of the Athens Regional will play the winner of the Starkville Regional in Supers. In that bracket, Mississippi State gained the No. 14 overall seed and is hosting Cincinnati (2-seed), Louisiana (3-seed), and Lipscomb (4-seed).

How to Watch Boston College vs. Liberty in Game 1 of Athens Regional:

What: Athens Regional Game 1

Where: Foley Field in Athens, Ga.

When: Friday, May 29 at noon. ET

TV: ESPN+

Last Outing, Liberty: The Flames were shut out 10-0 in the 2026 Conference USA Championship on Sunday by Jacksonville State.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered an 8-2 loss against Miami in the 2026 ACC Baseball Championship quarterfinals on Thursday.

Athens Regional Information

Georgia (46-12) Boston College (36-22) Liberty (42-19) Long Island (30-20)

Friday

Game 1 - #2 Boston College (36-22) vs. #3 Liberty (42-19)- Liberty wins 4-3

Game 2 - #1 Georgia (46-12) vs. #4 Long Island (30-20), 5 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Saturday

Game 3 - Boston College vs. Loser Game 2, noon- TBD

Game 4 - Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 5 p.m.- TBD

Sunday

Game 5 - Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, noon - TBD

Game 6 - Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5 - 5 p.m.- TBD

Monday

Game 7 - IF Necessary - Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 - TBD

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