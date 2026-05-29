Live Updates For Boston College Baseball's Game Against Liberty in Athens Regional

The Boston College Eagles (36-21, 17-13 ACC) baseball team begins its run to Omaha as it takes on the Liberty Flames (41-19, 21-9 CUSA) in the Athens Regional on Friday afternoon.

The Eagles are riding a four-game losing streak into the matchup which dates back to the regular season. Boston College was swept by Georgia Tech in its final regular season series 9-0, 14-1, and 15-2 in seven innings as well as lost its first ACC Tournament game to Miami 8-2 in the quarterfinals.

The Flames are coming off a 10-0 run-rule loss to Jacksonville State in the CUSA title game. Prior to the defeat, Liberty was on a five-game win streak.



This is the first time the two teams have ever met and the first time Boston College has played in a regional since 2023.

In the Eagles’ last regional appearance they went 2-2 in the Tuscaloosa Regional. Boston College opened the tournament with an 11-10 loss to Troy, then beat Nicholls in the losers bracket 14-6 to keep their season alive, beat Troy 4-1 in the rematch, and lost in the regional final to host team Alabama 8-0 to end their season.

Overall, Boston College is 25-25 in regional games.

Left-handed pitcher A.J. Colarusso (5-3, 4.62 ERA) will start on the mound for the Eagles. This season, the senior has made 15 starts, pitched 76 innings and allowed 81 hits, 50 runs (39 earned), walked 22 batters, and struck out 71.

The winner of this game will face the winner of Georgia vs. Long Island in the winner’s bracket on Saturday evening at 5 p.m. while the two losers will square off in an elimination game on Saturday at noon.

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Top 1

Landon Scilley flies out to end the top half of the inning. The Eagles will head to the plate for the first time today. Liberty 2, Boston College 0.

Easton Swofford fouls out for the second out of the afternoon.

Nick Barone extends the Flames' lead with an RBI single. Liberty 2, Boston College 0.

Jaxon Sorenson puts Liberty on the board with an RBI single. Liberty 1, Boston College 0.

Jordan Jaffe drops a shallow single and the Flames have two on with one out.

Riley DeCandido gets plunked and becomes the first base runner of the day.

Tanner Marsh strikes out swinging for the first out of the afternoon.

Pregame

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Due to weather, first pitch between Boston College and Liberty has been moved up from 2 p.m. ET to noon.

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Liberty Flames

What: Athens Regional Game 1

Where: Foley Field in Athens, Ga.

When: Friday, May 29 at noon. ET

TV: ESPN+

Last Outing, Liberty: The Flames were shut out 10-0 in the 2026 Conference USA Championship on Sunday by Jacksonville State.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered an 8-2 loss against Miami in the 2026 ACC Baseball Championship quarterfinals on Thursday.

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