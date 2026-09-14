Photo Gallery From Boston College Football's Red Bandanna Game Triumph Over Rutgers

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — At Boston College, winning the Red Bandanna Game is more than just a victory. It's about honoring a real-life hero, BC alum Welles Crowther, and appreciating the sacrifices he made on one of the most tragic days in American history.

On Friday, which was the 25th anniversary of 9/11/01, BC played its 13th annual Red Bandanna Game and 2026 home opener, in which it earned a 28-21 win over the visiting Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Eagles can be seen in the images below wearing Red Bandanna uniforms and honoring Welles en route to their victory.

1. Flag Bearers Honor Welles Crowther

The Eagles exit the tunnel carrying a Red Bandanna flag that honors Welles Crowther. | Madeline Townsend / Boston College Eagles On SI

Senior defensive back KP Price carried the Red Bandanna Game flag out of the tunnel Friday night. Price finished with 4 tackles (2 solo, 2 ast) in Boston College's victory.

2. Boston College Gets an Early Start

Evan Dickens runs the ball in for an early first quarter touchdown. | Madeline Townsend / Boston College Eagles On SI

Running back Evan Dickens struck first for the Eagles on an early 19-yard touchdown run only 5 minutes into the game. The touchdown by Dickens marked the beginning of a first half that was dominated by BC's offense.

3. Running Back Evan Dickens Celebrates After Scoring

Running back Evan Dickens celebrates his second touchdown of the young season. | Madeline Townsend / Boston College Eagles On SI

Dickens was greeted in the endzone by an aroused student section as he dropped the ball to celebrate his second touchdown run of the year. Dickens finished the game with 80 scrimmage yards and a score.

4. Mason McKenzie Keeps it Going

Quarterback Mason McKenzie celebrates a touchdown with raised arms. | Madeline Townsend / Boston College Eagles On SI

Quick to follow Dickens into the endzone, quarterback Mason McKenzie extended BC's lead to 14-0 with a 10-yard touchdown. McKenzie finished the game with a total of 346 yards and two touchdowns.

5. Anthony Palano and Bodie Kahoun Celebrate

Linebacker duo Anthony Palano and Bodie Kahoun celebrate an interception. | Madeline Townsend / Boston College Eagles On SI

The Eagles' momentum came to a sudden stop in the second quarter when linebacker Bodie Kahoun collided with Rutgers' Antwan Raymond and went down in a terrifying accident. Play was stopped for a few minutes and both teams cleared their benches to take a knee on the field as Kahoun was taken out of the stadium by EMS. He gave the crowd a thumbs up as he was loaded into the ambulance, and has since returned to his team after being discharged from the hospital.

6. Eagles Remain Energetic

Defensive lineman Favor Bate pumps up the student section. | Madeline Townsend / Boston College Eagles On SI

The players and student section fed off of each other to keep spirits high in Alumni Stadium. Halftime featured an inspiring drone show honoring the legacy of Welles Crowther and the other victims of 9/11, and on the field, players like defensive lineman Favor Bate encouraged the crowd to keep cheering until the very last seconds of Friday's victory.

7. Sophomore Marcus Upton Steps Up

Defensive back Marcus Upton in Boston College's Red Bandanna Game. | Madeline Townsend / Boston College Eagles On SI

Defensive back Marcus Upton led the team in tackles during the Red Bandanna Game, finishing with a career-high 10 tackles (8 solo, 2 ast).

8. A Victory in Remembrance

Fans wave red bandannas reading 'For Welles' in the stands. | Madeline Townsend / Boston College Eagles On SI

The incredible turnout for Boston College's 13th Red Bandanna Game is a reminder of how important Welles Crowther's legacy is to the BC community. Thousands of students, athletes, fans, and staff members came together in Alumni Stadium to show their appreciation for Welles by wearing white and sporting or waving red bandanas in the audience.

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