BC’s First Home Game Brings Energetic Crowds For Annual Red Bandanna Game

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Evan Dickens’ touchdown run Friday night did more than put Boston College on the scoreboard. It honored Welles Crowther.

Crowther, who wore No. 19 while playing lacrosse at BC in the late 1990s, lost his life in the 9/11 attacks and was credited with saving as many as 18 lives in the South Tower.

And 25 years later, the Eagles opened their home season with a 19-yard touchdown during the annual Red Bandanna Game honoring the life and legacy of Crowther, known as “The Man in the Red Bandanna.”

The Eagles’ first home game of the season against Rutgers brought a different type of energy to Alumni Stadium.

By kickoff, the student section was fully packed, with loud cheers and anthems echoing through the stands since warmups. Nearly all of the students wore white, with flashes of maroon popping out between them.

Outside the student section, families and alumni filled much of Alumni Stadium for the annual memorial game.

A member of the Boston College Eagles staff wears a Welles Crowther Red Bandanna sweatshirt to commemorate the 25th anniversary of BC alumnus Welles Crowther helping save lives during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first 10,000 spectators to arrive received red bandannas. During a break in the second quarter, Crowther’s family came onto the field as spectators raised their red bandannas in his honor.

Gov. Maura Healey also appeared on the field during the second quarter to present a recognition award to the Crowther family. Earlier this week, Crowther was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his service in 9/11.

The game opened with a flyover while halftime featured a drone show. The Eagles also wore white jerseys featuring a red paisley pattern and “For Welles” on the back in honor of Crowther.

Rutgers also honored 37 alumni who lost their lives during the attacks.

As we take the field on the 25th anniversary of 9/11, we honor all of those whose lives were lost on that tragic day, including our 37 @RutgersU alumni.



We remember. We honor. We will never forget. pic.twitter.com/XtzQ7fjdh6 — Rutgers Football 🪓 (@RFootball) September 7, 2026

On the field, the Eagles carried the energy from the stands into the first half.

BC struck first early in the first quarter on Dickens’ 19-yard touchdown run. The Eagles then extended their lead with a 10-yard touchdown run by QB Mason McKenzie. The energy briefly shifted when LB Bodie Kahoun went down and was carted off after suffering an injury during a play.

Despite the setback, the Eagles entered halftime with a 20-7 lead over Rutgers — a strong start compared with last week’s season opener against Cincinnati.

The second half had a slower pace, however the Eagles were able to hold off a late Rutgers comeback attempt and pick up the 28-21 victory for their first win of the 2026 campaign.

“This game was a beautiful night,” said Boston College head coach Bill O’Brien after the game. “25th anniversary [of 9/11] and so it's just an unbelievable environment. The students were awesome. I thought the fans were there early and it was loud. I mean it was really loud. And I thought the fly over and all the different things, the national anthem, the singing of America The Beautiful, just the whole night was a special night.”

The victory gave the Eagles an opportunity to rebound from last week in a night of football centered around the legacy of a BC alumnus whose story has become deeply woven into the university community.

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