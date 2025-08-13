Recapping A Busy Tuesday For BC Football: The Rundown
Yesterday proved to be quite the busy day at the office for Boston College football, with head coach Bill O'Brien revealing who the week one starting quarterback will be following the battle for the position throughout this fall camp.
Former Alabama quarterback Dylan Lonergan drew the start by beating out Grayson James, who came onto the scene late last season in relief of now-Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos.
Lonergan, a four-star recruit coming out of high school, is arguably one of if not the most talented quarterback Boston College has ever landed on paper, and will look to give the offense a much more dangerous feel in 2025. However, Lonergan's news isn't the only one to share from yesterday.
BC wide receiver Lewis Bond continues to impress in fall camp, and offensive tackle Jude Bowry continues to look like one of the next great linemen to come out of Boston College. With a large portion of the ACC on shaky ground, Boston College has an opportunity to rattle some cages in 2025, which all starts in just over two weeks against Fordham.
Today’s Schedule:
No events are scheduled for Wednesday, August 13.
Eagles Results:
No games were scheduled for Tuesday, August 12.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
17 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College women’s basketball has signed freshman guard Jocelyne Grier from Charlotte, N.C.
- The 2025 Bednarik Award Watch List has been released and features 15 players from the ACC. No Boston College player landed on the list.
- Boston College was mentioned in the latest Games With Names podcast episode, hosted by New England Patriots legend Julian Edelman.
On This Date in BC History:
August 13, 1993: Hockey standout Johnny Gaudreau was born in Salem, N.J.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
"I've never seen anything like it. She got more coverage than any other local female athlete I can remember. Partly that was due to the astonishing numbers she put up, of course, and the drama of chasing the scoring records, but she's also a very articulate and forthright young woman. In many ways Sarah became the sport's ambassador to the public in general, not just followers of the women's game."- Margo Plotzke on Sarah Behn
