Boston College Football Loses Commitment From '27 Defensive Lineman
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Boston College football has lost a commitment from class of 2027 defensive lineman Xzaiver Whittington.
The high school junior made the announcement via social media on Wednesday evening.
“After talking with my family, we think it’s in my best interest to reopen my commitment,” said Whittington via X. “I genuinely appreciate Coach O’Brien & the BC staff.”
Whittington originally committed to the Eagles program on Dec. 4, 2025.
The Aberdeen, Md., native is rated as a three-star prospect and ranks No. 864 nationally, No. 97 in defensive linemen, and No. 20 in the state of Md., according to 247Sports Composite.
The prospect received his offer from Boston College on Oct. 18, 2025, after taking a gameday visit for the Eagles’ homecoming game against UConn last year.
“After a great conversation with @CoachBillO I have received my second division 1 offer to Boston college,” said Whittington via X.
A couple days after receiving his offer, he spoke to Boston College Eagles On SI about his visit to Chestnut Hill.
"What impressed me so far was how many true freshmen played [against UConn] and looked good,” said Whittington. “Everybody got a fair chance and everybody made plays."
He even talked about the coaching staff and shared that he was in communication with BC alum and former staffer Kamari Morales who recently joined Virginia Tech’s staff.
"I have been talking the most to coach [Kamari] Morales,” said Whittington. “He really talks to me a lot and keeps me updated with the team. He makes it feel like home.”
Recently, Whittington received an offer from Virginia Tech which he shared on social media on March 17.
With the decommitment, Boston College now has five commits for its class of 2027 in safety Jackson Tucker, EDGE Braylon Otis, wide receiver Wesley Winn, athlete Zahir Mitchell, and interior offensive lineman Hawken Anderson.
2027 Boston College Commits
- ATH Wesley Winn, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 02/04/2025)
- S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024)
- ATH Zahir Mitchell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Milton, Mass. (Committed 10/02/2025)
- EDGE Braylon Otis, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Liverpool, N.Y. (Committed 02/09/2026)
- IOL Hawken Anderson, 6-foot-3, 305 lbs. - Suffield, Conn. (Committed 02/15/2026)
2028 Boston College Commits
- ATH Ramar Thomas, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 01/19/2025)
2026 Boston College Signees:
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- ATH Steve Klein, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Westwood, New Jersey (Committed 05/02/2025)
- S Da'Jon Green, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Choctaw, Oklahoma (Committed 06/07/2025)
- RB Sedric Addison, 6-foot, 198 lbs. - Suwanee, Georgia (Committed 06/09/2025)
- DL Gavin Neil, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Chicago Heights, Illinois (Committed 06/15/2025)
- WR Kelvin Brown, Jr., 5-foot-10, 165 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 06/15/2025)
- K Jonathan Hewitt, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Eaton, Ohio (Committed 06/16/2025)
- ATH Mekhi Volcy, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Bedford, Mass. (Committed 06/18/2025)
- CB Xavier Myers, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 06/20/2025)
- S Jordan Rodriguez, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Jersey City, N.J. (Committed 06/21/25)
- OL Bruno Werner, 6-foot-9, 275 lbs. - Germany (Committed 06/22/2025)
- OT Lawrence Iyalekhue, 6-foot-9, 325 lbs. - Yonkers, New York (Committed 06/24/2025)
- DT Jackson Carlisle, 6-foot-3, 265 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/24/2025)
- QB Femi Babalola, 6-foot-3, 215 lbs. - Brentwood, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
- LB Demeterius Thompson, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Clayton, Missouri (Committed 11/12/2025)
- LB Callen Beveridge, 6-foot-3, 195 lbs. - Byfield, Massachusetts (Committed 12/02/2025)
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Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1