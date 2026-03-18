Boston College Football Loses Commitment From '27 Defensive Lineman

Boston College football has lost a commitment from class of 2027 defensive lineman Xzaiver Whittington.

The high school junior made the announcement via social media on Wednesday evening.

“After talking with my family, we think it’s in my best interest to reopen my commitment,” said Whittington via X. “I genuinely appreciate Coach O’Brien & the BC staff.”

After talking with my family, we think it’s in my best interest to reopen my commitment. I genuinely appreciate Coach O’Brien & the BC staff. — Xzaiver “X” Whittington (@Xzaiverw29) March 18, 2026

Whittington originally committed to the Eagles program on Dec. 4, 2025.

The Aberdeen, Md., native is rated as a three-star prospect and ranks No. 864 nationally, No. 97 in defensive linemen, and No. 20 in the state of Md., according to 247Sports Composite.

The prospect received his offer from Boston College on Oct. 18, 2025, after taking a gameday visit for the Eagles’ homecoming game against UConn last year.

“After a great conversation with @CoachBillO I have received my second division 1 offer to Boston college,” said Whittington via X.

A couple days after receiving his offer, he spoke to Boston College Eagles On SI about his visit to Chestnut Hill.

"What impressed me so far was how many true freshmen played [against UConn] and looked good,” said Whittington. “Everybody got a fair chance and everybody made plays."

He even talked about the coaching staff and shared that he was in communication with BC alum and former staffer Kamari Morales who recently joined Virginia Tech’s staff.

"I have been talking the most to coach [Kamari] Morales,” said Whittington. “He really talks to me a lot and keeps me updated with the team. He makes it feel like home.”

Recently, Whittington received an offer from Virginia Tech which he shared on social media on March 17.

With the decommitment, Boston College now has five commits for its class of 2027 in safety Jackson Tucker, EDGE Braylon Otis, wide receiver Wesley Winn, athlete Zahir Mitchell, and interior offensive lineman Hawken Anderson.

2027 Boston College Commits

ATH Wesley Winn, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 02/04/2025) S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024) ATH Zahir Mitchell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Milton, Mass. (Committed 10/02/2025) EDGE Braylon Otis, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Liverpool, N.Y. (Committed 02/09/2026) IOL Hawken Anderson, 6-foot-3, 305 lbs. - Suffield, Conn. (Committed 02/15/2026)

2028 Boston College Commits

ATH Ramar Thomas, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 01/19/2025)

2026 Boston College Signees: