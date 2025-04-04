Ryan Leonard Named Hobey Baker Hat Trick Finalist, The Rundown: April 4, 2025
The Hobey Baker Award announced its hat trick finalists on Thursday afternoon which featured a former Eagle.
Former Boston College men’s hockey forward Ryan Leonard was named one of the three finalists for the award.
This season, the Amherst, Mass., native recorded 30 goals and 19 assists for 49 points. His goals lead the nation.
Leonard signed his contact with the Washington Capitals earlier in the week and made his NHL debut on Tuesday night.
Leonard joins Denver’s Zeev Buium and Michigan State’s Isaac Howard as the final three candidates.
Today’s Schedule:
- Men and Women’s Track & Field: Boston College at UConn Dog Fight Invite | Live Stats
- Women’s Track & Field: Boston College in Mike Fanelli Track Classic | San Francisco, Calif. | Live Stats; Boston College at Stanford Invitational | Live Stats
- Softball: Boston College vs. Army | 1:45 p.m. ET | Live Stats; vs. Villanova | 4 p.m. | Live Stats
- Women’s Tennis: Boston College vs. Virginia | 3 p.m.
- Men’s Tennis: Boston College at NC State | 5 p.m.
- Baseball: Boston College at Louisville | 6 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
- Boston College women’s lacrosse goalie Shea Dolce and attacker Mckenna Davis are climbing up the program leaderboards.
- The Boston College football program shared photos from spring practice via social media on Thursday.
- Boston College Athletics revealed this week’s Eagles of the Week.
