Boston College Men’s Hockey Forward Signs With Washington Capitals
Boston College men’s hockey forward Ryan Leonard has officially signed with the Washington Capitals.
The organization announced the signing on Monday afternoon just one day after the Eagles’ season ended.
“The Washington Capitals have signed forward Ryan Leonard to a three-year entry-level contract,” said the Capitals via X. “Leonard's contract will carry an average annual value of $950,000.”
The Amherst, Mass., native was drafted as the No. 8 overall pick (first round) in the 2023 NHL Draft by Washington prior to coming to Chestnut Hill.
Leonard spent two seasons at Boston College where he appeared in 78 games and tallied 61 goals and 48 assists for 109 points which included 15 game-winning goals.
This season, he leads the nation in game-winning goals (9), goals (30), and goals per game (.81) as well as is sixth in points per game (1.32).
In the 2024-25 campaign, he led Boston College to a 27-8-2 overall record which included an 18-4-2 mark in Hockey East play, a Hockey East regular season title, an appearance in the Hockey East Tournament, the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and the Manchester Regional Final where the team lost to Denver 3-1 on Sunday night.
Leonard also has a Frozen Four appearance under his belt from the 2023-24 season and is currently a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.
He is the first Eagle to sign his NHL contract this offseason.
The Washington Capitals take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET.