Senior WLAX Attacker Rachel Clark Named Academic All-American: The Rundown
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
Boston College Women's Lacrosse attacker Rachel Clark made an impact on the field this season, but she also made one in the classroom, as she was announced yesterday as a CSC Academic All-American.
Clark was the No. 9 overall rated recruit in 2021 according to Inside Lacrosse and spent two years with the Virginia Cavaliers before transferring to Boston College, where she has spent the last two seasons.
Today’s Schedule:
No games are scheduled for Wednesday, July 9.
Eagles Results:
No games were scheduled for Tuesday, July 8.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
52 days. We'll blink at be in Alumni Stadium.
Did You Notice?
- Apparently, EA Sports and Boston College forgot to collaborate on the exact name for the team, as one fan reports hearing BC be called the "Golden Eagles" in the new College Football 26 title.
- In case you missed it, Boston College WLAX Attacker Emma LoPinto announced yesterday that she intends to play basketball this season as opposed to Lacrosse. At least she won't have to move.
- Boston College and New Balance have decked out the BC Bookstore in new apparel (pun intended) complete with shoes, jackets, shirts and plenty more, which will undoubtedly make their way to Alumni Stadium this season.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
"I'd see a flash, and it was number 40 running by everybody. It was mind-blowing."- Mike McGlaughlin on Luke Kuechly
