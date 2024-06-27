Seven BC Softball Players Make All-ACC Academic Team, The Rundown: June 27, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
The ACC has released its latest Academic Team for the 2023-24 school year, this time for softball.
The newest list featured seven Boston College athletes in outfielder Jules Shields, outfielder Darien McDonough, catcher Hannah Slike, infielder Nicole Giery, outfielder Elisabeth LaViolette, first baseman Makenna Segal, and outfielder Jordan Stephens. In total, 134 softball players throughout the conference landed on the team.
The qualifications for a selection are earning at least a 3.0 GPA the prior semester, a 3.0 GPA throughout the entirety of the student’s academic career, and have to compete in at least 50% of the team’s games.
Duke’s Claire Davidson won the 2024 ACC Scholar Athlete of the Year for the sport.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
67 days.
Did You Notice?
- Three-star class of 2025 defensive back Jordyn Woods committed to Cincinnati on Wednesday. Woods had an offer and took an official visit to Boston College. He ranks No. 1,205 nationally, No. 105 in cornerbacks, and No. 126 in the state of Ga.
- The 2024 NBA Draft started on Wednesday night with the first round being completed. The second round will start on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET. Boston College has one player entered in the draft, forward/center Quinten Post. Post spent three seasons with the Eagles after transferring from Mississippi State and averaged 17 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists during the 2023-24 season.
- Former Boston College hockey defenseman Mitch Andres signed a contract extension with the ECHL’s Fort Wayne Comets through the 2024-25 season. Andres spent four seasons with the Eagles from 2019-23.
