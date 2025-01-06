Teddy Stiga Scores Game-Winning Goal in World Juniors Championship, The Rundown: January 6, 2025
The U.S. National Junior Team defeated Finland 4-3 in overtime in the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship gold medal game on Sunday night.
Boston College men’s hockey forward Teddy Stiga scored the game-winning goal in the contest to give the United States back-to-back gold medals in the event for the first time ever.
Stiga was one of two Eagles to record goals in the game. Forward James Hagens scored Team USA’s first goal of the night at the 12:04 mark of the opening frame.
The duo is just two of six Boston College players competing in the event. Joining Stiga and Hagens are forwards Gabe Perreault and Ryan Leonard and defensemen Drew Fortescue and Aram Minnetian.
Today’s Schedule:
No games are scheduled on Monday, Jan. 6.
Eagles Results:
- Women’s Hockey: No. 11 Boston College 5, Maine 0.
- Women’s Basketball: No. 22 NC State 91, Boston College 52.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
39 days.
Did You Notice?
- The NHL Network shared a video of Stiga’s goal to win Team USA the gold medal in the World Juniors.
- Former Boston College DE Zach Allen tallied one tackle and one quarterback hit in the Denver Broncos 38-0 win over the Chiefs on Sunday. With the win, Denver earns a spot in the NFL Playoff for the first time since 2015.
- Boston College men’s hockey forward Ryan Leonard won Player of the Game for his performance in Team USA’s World Juniors win on Sunday night. The captain for the team tallied two assists.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“He’s what it’s all about at Boston College. He’s a captain, he’s a great student, great player, one of the best players in the country.”- Bill O’Brien on Donovan Ezeiruaku
