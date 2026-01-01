Boston College Football True Freshman WR to Enter Transfer Portal

Boston College football true freshman wide receiver Semaj Fleming plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens, on Jan. 2, 2026, 247 Sports' Chris Hummer reported on Wednesday morning.

Fleming also retweeted 247’s post that announced the initial report on X, and he posted on Instagram to make his decision official.

The 5-foot-10, 171-pound Orlanda, Fla., native was recruited to the Heights from Edgewater High School, where he tallied five touchdowns as a senior and was named a Preseason First-Team All-Central Florida selection. Fleming additionally earned Wide Receiver MVP honors at Orlando’s Under Armour Camp in 2024.

The former three-star wide receiver prospect, who ranked No. 795 nationally, No. 115 in wide receivers, and No. 97 in the state of Florida, according to 247 Sports Composite, also competed in track, posting regional-qualifying times in the 100-meter and 200-meter.

Fleming did not register a single reception in 2025, but he showed potential during BC football’s 2025 preseason fall training camp alongside classmates Ned Boldin Jr. and Dawson Pough — both of whom are still on the Eagles’ roster.

Fleming is the 22nd player from BC’s 2025 roster that will be entering the portal, and 23rd overall from the program.

He joins defensive backs Omar Thornton, Omarion Davis and Ashton McShane, defensive end Jayden Fry, defensive linemen Edwin Kolenge, Ty Clemons and Sterling Sanders, linebackers Daveon “Bam” Crouch, Jason Hewlett Jr. and Tim Hays, offensive linemen Eryx Daugherty, Jack Funke and Jadon Lafontant, wide receivers Reed Harris, Cedric Lott Jr., Datrell Jones and Nate Johnson III, tight ends Ty Lockwood and Stevie Amar Jr., running back Turbo Richard, and quarterback Dylan Lonergan.

Former BC tight end Matt Ragan, who played for the Eagles from 2022-24, also intends to enter the portal after the new year begins.

While Fleming did not individually rack up any statistics last year, the sheer amount of lost offensive production from 2025 — in which the Eagles went 2-10 and 1-7 in the Atlantic Coast Conference — from transfer-portal losses and graduating players is considerably alarming.

BC’s top returning passer is Shaker Reisig, who completed 10-of-19 passes for 141 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, its top returning rusher is Bo MacCormack, who accumulated 43 yards and a touchdown on 15 attempts, and its top returning pass catcher is tight end Kaelan Chudzinski, who caught 24 receptions for 313 yards and four touchdowns.

2025 Boston College Football Transfer Portal Losses:

TE Ty Lockwood DB Ashton McShane LB Daveon “Bam Crouch DL Edwin Kolenge WR Reed Harris RB Turbo Richard TE Stevie Amar Jr. WR Cedric Lott Jr. DL Ty Clemons OL Jack Funke WR/RB Datrell Jones LB Jason Hewlett Jr. QB Dylan Lonergan DL Sterling Sanders OL Jadon Lafontant WR Nate Johnson III OL Eryx Daugherty DE Jayden Fry DB Omarion Davis LB Tim Hays DB Omar Thornton WR Semaj Fleming TE Matt Ragan (former player, 2022-24)

