The Extra Point: How Boston College Men’s Basketball Roster is Shaping Up For 2024-25 Season
On Monday, the Boston College men’s basketball program added an additional staffer for the upcoming 2024-25 season in Florida State assistant coach Steve Smith.
Smith, who is a veteran coach in the conference, used to work alongside current Eagles head coach Earl Grant as assistant coaches at Clemson.
During his Seminoles tenure, Smith helped Florida State to an 87-65 overall record including going .500 in ACC play in all but one season, won the 2019-20 ACC regular-season championship, and appeared in two NCAA Tournaments.
With the addition of Smith, here is how the roster for the men’s basketball program is currently looking:
Head Coach: Earl Grant
Assistant Coaches: Steve Smith, Corey McCrae, and Jim Molinari
Strength and Conditioning Coach: Marc Proto
Roster:
00 | Chas Kelley III | Junior | Guard
1 | Dion Brown | Junior | Guard
3 | Roger McFarlane | Graduate Student | Guard
4 | Jack Di Donna | Sophomore | Guard
5 | Fred Payne | Sophomore | Guard
7 | Josh Beadle | Graduate Student | Guard
8 | Kany Tchanda | Freshman | Forward
10 | Luka Toews | Freshman | Guard
11 | Nick Petronio | Freshman | Guard
13 | Donald Hand Jr. | Sophomore | Guard
20 | Ethan Soares | Sophomore | Guard
22 | Jayden Hastings | Redshirt Freshman | Forward
31 | Elijah Strong | Sophomore | Forward
32 |Chad Venning | Graduate Student | Forward/Center
