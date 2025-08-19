Two Boston College Opponents Name Starting Quarterbacks: The Rundown
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
The 2025 college football season officially starts this weekend and teams are preparing for the new slate as well as announcing starting positions, most notably quarterbacks.
Two of Boston College’s opponents this year named their starters on Monday.
Cal has chosen Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele as the starter while Syracuse is going with Steve Angeli, a Notre Dame transfer.
Boston College hosts Cal on Saturday, Sept. 28 and travels to Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 29.
Here's the Rundown for Tuesday, August 19, 2025:
Tuesday's Schedule:
There are no games scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 19.
Monday's Results:
There were no games scheduled for Monday, Aug. 18.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
11 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College softball has officially signed outfielder Nicole Riddell. Riddell announced her commitment to the Eagles program on July 21. She was a former Sant Francis commit, but changed after BC hired former Saint Francis head coach Beth Krysiak to serve in the same position.
- Boston College field hockey shared clips from its scrimmage against UMass Lowell this past Friday. The Eagles have another scrimmage this week against Boston University on Thursday afternoon before opening their season on Friday, Aug. 29 at Maine.
- Boston College men's soccer has announced its promotional nights for this season. The themes include Pizza Night, International Students Night, Club Night, Pink Night, Scoop and Score, and Senior/Alumni Night.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“There is no 'I' in team"- Welles Crowther’s quote in HS yearbook
Social Media:
Check us out on...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social
Read More:
Published