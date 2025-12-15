Boston College Football Offensive Lineman Entering Transfer Portal

Boston College football has another player that is looking for a new home this offseason.

Eagles offensive lineman Jack Funke is entering the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining.

The redshirt junior made the announcement via social media on Monday morning.

“I’m truly grateful for my time at Boston College,” said Funke via X. “It has been a great source of pride carrying on my family’s legacy at BC. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate student with one year of eligibility left this upcoming January.”

I’m truly grateful for my time at Boston College. It has been a great source of pride carrying on my family’s legacy at BC. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate student with one year of eligibility left this upcoming January. pic.twitter.com/Ra9vOX5qfC — Jack Funke (@_jackfunke) December 15, 2025

The Needham, Mass., native spent four seasons in Chestnut Hill. During that time frame, he appeared in 38 games, mostly on special teams, and redshirted during his freshman campaign in 2022.

Funke is a former three-star recruit from the class of 2022. The Xaverian Brothers High School product ranked No. 1,109 nationally, No. 104 in offensive tackles, and No. 9 in the state of Mass., according to 247Sports Composite.

The 6-foot-6, 311-pound transfer prospect committed to Boston College on Aug. 13, 2020, at the same time he announced his offer from the program.

“I am both honored and blessed to have received an offer from Boston College,” said Funke via X in his commitment post. “I am also excited to announce my commitment to BC as well. I want to thank God, my family, coaches, teammates, and all the other people who have helped me along the way.”

Both of Funke’s parents were athletes at Boston College. His dad, Jerod, played football on the Heights and his mother, Gabrielle, played lacrosse and field hockey.

His brother, Dominic, is a Boston College signee for the class of 2026. He was a part of the Eagles' 23-member signing class earlier in the month.

He is the ninth Boston College player to announce his decision to hit the portal this offseason, joining wide receiver/running back Datrell Jones, defensive back Ashton McShane, linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch, linebacker Jason Hewlett Jr., defensive lineman Sterling Sanders, quarterback Dylan Lonergan, offensive lineman Jadon Lafontant, and wide receiver Nate Johnson III.

This year, the transfer portal will have one window instead of two, a new rule that was adopted by the NCAA in October. The portal will run from Jan. 2-16, 2026.

Players that want to enter have to wait until Jan. 2 to officially put their name into the portal, but can announce their intention to hit the portal sooner.

Read More Football News: