Two Boston College Women's Lacrosse Players Named Finalists For Honda Award, The Rundown: June 3, 2025

Two Boston College women’s lacrosse players have been named finalists for the 2025 Honda Sport Award.
Attacker Rachel Clark and goalie Shea Dolce have both been added to the list of finalists.
In 2025, Clark had a stellar senior campaign. She boasted 106 goals and 22 assists for 128 points which led the Eagles to a Final Four appearance. She ranked second in goals and points in the nation.
This past season, Dolce played a big part in the Eagles’ success as well. The junior allowed 166 goals, tallied a 7.85 goals against average, 203 saves, a .550 save percentage, and a 19-3 record. Nationally, she has the second-lowest goals against average and the most saves.
Today’s Schedule:
No games are scheduled for Tuesday, June 3.
Eagles Results:
No games were scheduled for Monday, June 2.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
88 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College women's basketball shouted out incoming freshman guard Amirah Anderson for her birthday on Monday.
- ACC Digital Network highlighted Sal Frelick and his career at Boston College on social media. Currently, Frelick plays for the Milwaukee Brewers. He has recorded a .292 batting average, .356 on-base percentage, and a .752 OPS this year.
- Boston College class of 2026 safety target Daijon Gaines has committed to Tulsa. Gaines is a three-star prospect that ranks No. 663 nationally, No. 58 in safeties, and No. 13 in the state of Okla., according to 247Sports Composite. He is a product of Union High School in Tulsa, Okla.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“The city of Boston has just totally rallied around me."- Dana Barros
