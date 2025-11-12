Was Central Connecticut State the Worst Loss of the Earl Grant Era: The Rundown
It's a tough ask to describe last night's game against Central Connecticut State as anything but abysmal from a college basketball standpoint.
Boston College entered its matchup with the Blue Devils as a 20-point favorite over the Northeastern Conference foe. The Eagles left the Conte Forum with a one-point loss instead. Not many in their right mind would say that the past few seasons of Boston College basketball under head coach Earl Grant have been above par, and several bad losses are sprinked throughout his tenure, but was Tuesday night a new low?
When thinking about the construction of the roster, probably so. Grant and his staff impressed in the transfer portal, adding a few solid pieces alongside Donald Hand Jr. In fact, in the team's first game of the season against FAU, even a few surprises emerged on the offensive end, like transfer forward Boden Kapke.
Whatever did emerge in that game, though, quickly retreated into a shell of its former self against Central Connecticut State in the 60-59 loss. The Eagles now sit at 1-2 on the season with many more nonconference tests ahead. Buckle up, folks.
Here is The Rundown, your daily stop for the latest Boston College athletics news, for Wednesday, Nov. 12.
Tuesday's Schedule
Women's Basketball: Boston College vs Rider | Conte Forum | 6 p.m. | Watch | Live Stats
Monday's Results
Men's Basketball: Boston College 59, Central Connecticut 60
Did You Notice?
Former Boston College football head coach Jeff Hafley's name appeared on a rather interesting hot board after the firing of Brian Daboll yesterday. Hafley is currently serving as the defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers.
With the Boston College softball season set to begin in the spring, pitcher Kelley Colleran is already getting preseason love from several outlets. Colleran finished last season 13-15 overall and struck out 89 batters. Will she break 100 this year?
Boston College's 1-9 start to the season is the worst through 10 games for the program since 1978.
One word - suboptimal. There's still plenty of basketball left on the season, but things aren't looking up for BC at the moment, with many fans simply wishing for a program to rally around amidst the 1-9 football season.
Boston College Quote of the Day:
"The network that BC provides you is huge. You don't realize it while you're here… It's everywhere.”- Matt Ryan
There's More on Boston College On SI:
Follow us on....
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social