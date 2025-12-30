Commanders vs. Eagles Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 18
Things were looking dire for the Philadelphia Eagles after losing three straight games, but now they've bounced back by stringing together three straight wins, including a win against the Bills in Week 17, and now they are seemingly hitting their stride at the perfect time.
The Eagles can now cap off their 2025 regular season with a win against the Washington Commanders in Week 18, which would give them a shot at being the No. 2 seed in the NFC, depending on the outcome of Lions vs. Bears.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this NFC East finale.
Commanders vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Commanders +7 (-110)
- Eagles -7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Commanders +265
- Eagles -330
Total
- OVER 41.5 (-102)
- UNDER 41.5 (-120)
Commanders vs. Eagles How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, January 4
- Game Time: 4:25 pm ET
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Commanders Record: 4-12
- Eagles Record: 11-5
Commanders vs. Eagles Betting Trends
- The Commanders are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Commanders' last five games
- Washington is 1-10 straight up in its last 11 games
- The Eagles are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games
- The UNDER is 7-1 in the Eagles' last eight games
Commanders vs. Eagles Injury Reports
Commanders Injury Report
- Laremy Tunsil, OT - Questionable
- Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB - Questionable
- Daron Payne, DT - Questionable
- Nick Bellore, LB - Questionable
- Tyler Biadasz, C - Questionable
Eagles Injury Report
- Lane Johnson, OT - Questionable
- Nakobe Dean, LB - Questionable
- Michael Carter II, CB - Questionable
- Cameron Williams, OT - IR-R
- Myles Hinton, OT - IR
Commanders vs. Eagles Key Player to Watch
- Saquon Barkley, RB - Philadelphia Eagles
Saquon Barkley has hit his stride in recent weeks. He has reached 120+ yards in two of his last four games and has averaged over six yards per carry in them. For the Eagles to make a run at defending their Super Bowl title, that's the level of production they need from their star running back. Let's see if he can build on that in Week 18.
Commanders vs. Eagles Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I wrote about why I'm laying the points with the Eagles on Sunday:
The Eagles beat the Commanders 29-18 on the road two weeks ago, and not only did they win by margin, but they also had a Net Yards per Play metric of +1.5 in that game. I continue to buy in on the Eagles, who, despite a slow middle part of the season, have played themselves out of the dip and are now trending in the right direction. They're third in the league in Net Yards per Play over the past three games at +1.4. Their defense has become an elite unit, and their offense has been able to run the ball successfully.
The Eagles are still battling for the No. 2 seed in the NFC, so they have enough to play for to cruise past the Commanders in this one.
Pick: Eagles -7.(-110) via FanDuel
