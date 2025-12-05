Back-To-Back Games Await No. 15 BC Men's Hockey: The Rundown
BC men's hockey will be back in action this weekend, with a two-game series against UMass Lowell.
The Eagles will travel to the Tsongas Center in Lowell on Friday to take on the River Hawks at 7:15 p.m. ET.
UMass Lowell will return the favor on Saturday. The two teams will finish the season series in Conte Forum at 7:00 p.m. ET. BC is coming off a 5-3 win over Notre Dame on Friday, Nov. 28., while the River Hawks won 7-3 in their last matchup against St. Lawrence on Nov. 29.
Friday's Schedule:
Women's Hockey: vs. No. 6 Northeastern, 6:00 p.m. ET | Watch | Live Stats | Preview
Men's Hockey: UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m. ET | Watch | Live Stats | Preview
Swim: US Open in Austin, Texas, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET | Preview | Live Results
Thursday's Results:
Swim: US Open in Austin, Texas | Recap | Results
Did You Notice?
Boston College QB Dylan Lonergan announced on Instagram that he's entering the transfer portal. The Alabama transfer won the starting job in 2025 before having an up-and-down year where he tallied 2,025 passing yards and 12 touchdowns.
Boston College women's hockey goaltender Grace Campbell was named National Goaltender of the Month on Thursday for the first time in her collegiate career. The senior tallied a 1.49 goals against average and a .957 save percentage across eight games in November. The news comes after Boston College men's hockey goaltender Louka Cloutier was named Hockey East Rookie of the Month on Wednesday. Both the men's and women's squads are in good hands in net.
On This Date in BC History:
December 5, 2020: Dennis Grosel tied the school record for passing yards in a game with 520 against Virginia.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“I started out playing sand lot basketball, and my mother watching me and listening for the ball bouncing out the back window because if the ball stopped bouncing she was calling me. But to think that that went from there to here is just an amazing ride, an amazing ride. I'm so thankful that I had an opportunity here at BC. BC gave me the opportunity of a lifetime. I'm so thankful to BC for what they've done for me.”
- John Bagley
