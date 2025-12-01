Boston College Forward Wins Hockey East Co-Player of the Week
Boston College men’s hockey forward James Hagens has won Hockey East Co-Player of the Week.
The sophomore earned the honor for his performance in the Eagles’ 5-3 win over Notre Dame on Friday afternoon.
Hagens scored Boston College’s final three goals in the contest to give the Eagles their first lead of the game late in the second period and a pair to seal the victory in the second and third.
The performance marked the first hat trick of the Boston Bruins prospect’s collegiate career.
So far this season, Hagens has played in all 14 games for Boston College, primarily as the first line center, and has notched nine goals and seven assists for 16 points.
He leads the team in goals and points and is tied for the second-most assists.
Out of Hockey East players, Hagens is tied for second in goals alongside UMass’ Václav Nestrašil.
Nationally, the Hauppauge, N.Y., native is tied for 15th in goals per game (.64) and is tied for 34th in points per game (1.14).
Hagens is the second Boston College player to win a weekly award this season. Eagles freshman goalie Louka Cloutier has won two, Rookie of the Week on Nov. 10 and Goaltender of the Week on Nov. 17.
Hagens joins Boston University’s Cole Eiserman (Co-Player of the Week), UMass Lowell’s Dalyn Wakely (Rookie of the Week), New Hampshire’s Brendan Fitzgerald (Defender of the Week), and Providence’s Philip Svedebäck (Goaltender of the Week) in receiving a weekly award from the conference this week.
Next up on the slate, Boston College plays a home-and-home series against the UMass Lowell River Hawks. The opening game at Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass., on Friday night is set for 7:15 p.m. ET and the finale at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass., on Saturday night is set for 7 p.m., both on ESPN+.
Boston College Men's Hockey's 2025-26 Schedule:
Dec. 5: at UMass Lowell
Dec. 6: vs. UMass Lowell
Dec. 28-29: at Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off
Jan. 9: vs. Stonehill (exhibition)
Jan. 16: vs. Providence
Jan. 17: at Providence
Jan. 23: vs. New Hampshire
Jan. 24: at New Hampshire
Jan. 30: at Boston University
Feb. 2: vs. Harvard (Beanpot)
Feb. 6: vs. Vermont
Feb. 9: vs. Boston University or Northeastern (Beanpot)
Feb. 13: at Merrimack
Feb. 14: vs. Merrimack
Feb. 20: vs. UConn
Feb. 21: at UConn
Feb. 27: at Boston University
Feb. 28: vs. Boston University
March 5: at UMass
March 7: vs. Northeastern