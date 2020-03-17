BCBulletin
ACC Cancels All Athletic Acitivities For Remainder of Season

A.J. Black

The Atlantic Coast Conference made the decision on Tuesday to cancel all athletic activities for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year. This decision comes just a week after championship tournaments, and spring activities were suspended due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The decision was made unanimously by all institutions in the conference. 

“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes as well as our fans, communities and the overall well-being of others during these uncharted times,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “We are particularly disappointed for our student-athletes and will continue to work with our membership to assess what is appropriate in the future.”

Last week the conference had suspended all activities, including the ACC Championship for men's basketball. With the games just suspended it gave some hope that there could be a season at some point, even with the odds looking small. However, as cases of coronavirus continue to rise, the conference made the decision for the safety of players and staff. 

For Boston College, this means there will not be a spring football game this year, and that the baseball, lacrosse and softball seasons will all be cancelled. As reported on BC Bulletin, the NCAA is in the early stages of granting an extra year of eligibility for spring athletes which could lessen the sting for athletes who lost their final year of competing. But there are still many logistical issues the governing body will need to iron out before that is implemented. 

A.J. Black