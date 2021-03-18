Boston College Baseball Batters Holy Cross In 18-12 Slugfest

It certainly wasn't pretty, Boston College baseball (10-5) got back in the win column on Wednesday, defeating Holy Cross 18-12 at the Harrington Athletic Village in Brighton, MA. In a four plus hour game, and wearing green socks for St. Patrick's day, Boston College finished the win with eighteen hits, and eleven walks.

Holy Cross jumped out to an early one run lead, before BC took the lead back on a two run homerun by Luke Gold, his sixth of the season. The Crusaders got two more in the second before BC tied the game in the fourth and the Eagles returned fire scoring 10 runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

When the game looked out of reach for Holy Cross they plated eight runs in the late innings, but every time they inched back, Boston College would pad the lead again. Joey Ryan (3-0), who came in to pitch in the 3rd inning earned the win, with two shut out innings.

The hitting was clearly the biggest positive to take away from this midweek matchup. Freshman outfield Cameron O'Leary went 2-4 with four RBIs, while second baseman Vince Cimini had a near perfect game going 4-for-4 day with two doubles, two walks and three runs scored.

Looking at the score, one might be concerned about the pitching staff, who again let up 12 runs. But digging deeper, this was a game that Mike Gambino used his bullpen for the entire game. Alex Stiegler certainly labored over the first few innings, and Joe Mancini really struggled allowing seven runs in 1 2/3 innings. But the rest of the relievers only allowed two runs and pitched relatively effectively.

This was a solid midweek win, the third straight for the Eagles against regional opponents. The Eagles will need to be at the top of their game as they take on a hot UNC team in a three game series this weekend at home. First pitch on Friday is at 4pm on the ACC Network.

Photo and video courtesy of BCEagle.com