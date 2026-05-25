Boston College Baseball Head Coach, Players React to First NCAA Regionals Selection Since 2023

BRIGHTON, Mass. — For the first time since 2023, Boston College baseball is heading to the NCAA Tournament.

On Monday afternoon, the Eagles were placed in the 2026 Athens Regional in Athens, Ga., hosted by the UGA Bulldogs — who are the No. 3 overall seed nationally. BC is the No. 2 seed in the regional, followed by No. 3 Liberty and No. 4 Long Island.

The first game of the Athens Regional at Foley Field is scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m. ET, with the Eagles taking on the Flames, followed by a matchup between Georgia and the Sharks at 7 p.m.

See ya in Athens! pic.twitter.com/vK9RSTYdfp — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) May 25, 2026

In terms of his initial reaction to the draw, BC head coach Todd Interdonato felt it was exactly where he expected his team to be given their results this year — his third at the helm of the program.

“I thought our draw was really accurate,” said Interdonato. “I thought we deserved to be a two seed. I thought we deserved to go up against a national seed. I didn’t think we were one of the higher two seeds in the country, where we would have been going against nine through 16.”

.@BCBirdBall head coach Todd Interdonato's reaction to the Eagles' NCAA regional draw:



"I thought it was really accurate. ... I thought we deserved to be a No. 2 seed." pic.twitter.com/pCMXr7cwQB — Graham Dietz (@graham_dietz) May 25, 2026

“Selfishly, I’m really glad we’re staying on the East Coast. There was a chance of us going to UCLA or even to Oregon with the way that things turned out, Southern Cal could have hosted us as well. So I just feel really fortunate that we’re in the Eastern time zone. In my short time here at BC, I feel like that is a significant factor.”

The Eagles had their best regular season in program history this year, going 36-21 and 17-13 in Atlantic Coast Conference play, but their recent form has been iffy to say the least.

After getting swept by Georgia Tech — the No. 2 overall seed in the country — two weekends ago at home, in which BC surrendered 38 runs and scored just three, it was knocked out of the 2026 ACC Baseball Championship by fifth-seeded Miami in the quarterfinals, going out in one-and-done fashion.

This recent slip in performance has only increased the program’s angst to get back into winning mode, however, which Interdonato spoke to on Monday as if it were a blessing in disguise.

“There’s some sick and twisted part of my mind that thinks what we went through the last two weeks is going to be the best thing that happened to us,” Interdonato said. “That’s kind of where I’ve been in terms of really frustrated, really feel like we’re kind of stuck in neutral, but at the same time I think I actually think, in some sick and twisted way, I think this group needed that.”

“And I think how focused we’ve been the last couple days of practice, kind of the anger and the motivation in the locker room, I think it’s all just part of a bigger plan.”

According to graduate-student first baseman Nick Wang, BC’s leader in home runs (16), and senior pitcher A.J. Colarusso, the Eagles’ top arm in the weekend rotation, returning to campus this past week after being eliminated from the conference tournament has been crucial for resetting their focus.

“We had a tough little stretch to end the year, but I think we’re all confident and sort of ready to just get out there and compete again,” Wang said. “[It’s been] a nice little reset these past couple days back home, but yeah, I mean we’re excited to go down there and show everybody what we got. We’ve proved it day in, day out this whole year that we’re one of the best teams in the country, and we’re just really excited to go just play our brand down there.”

Colarusso added: “I think the angst just comes from knowing we’re much better than what we’ve played and what we’ve shown the country the last two weeks. So we’re excited to get down there and get ready to compete and play our style again.”

Both Wang and Colarusso were first-year members of BC’s 2023 squad, which made it to the Tuscaloosa Regional Championship, so they already have some idea of how to correctly prepare for this juncture of the postseason.

A massive component of that is treating their bodies right due to the number of games that are played in such a short period of time, especially if inclement weather is expected throughout the weekend — which could throw off schedules for pitchers, for instance.

“Hydrating is definitely something that all of us have to keep up on,” Wang said. “Just really staying on top of that and sort of giving our bodies the best chance at recovery. When we were down in Tuscaloosa, we won our third game, and then we had to play a doubleheader. I just remember how tired we all were with the rain delay, too.”

Wang and Colarusso reflect on their experience in the 2023 Tuscaloosa Regional and how important recovery and stamina are in terms of the way NCAA baseball regionals are formatted.



"I remember how tired we all were." pic.twitter.com/wG6BNCeGVH — Graham Dietz (@graham_dietz) May 25, 2026

Just the idea of making it to a regional was something that every individual in the building had hoped for since fall practices, and officially hearing Boston College called on selection day exuded pride for the players.

“I think it just goes to show how much prep we’ve put in all year, how hard we’ve worked and how hard we’ve competed,” Colarusso said. “We’re excited to show the country what we’re going to do in June.”

Interdonato said: “I think anytime you see your name go up on that board, you’re kind of out of the moment, and then you kind of look at things in terms of totality. That was what hit me, and I had a hard time sleeping last night just thinking about all the moments that led us to this point.”

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