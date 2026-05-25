Boston College Baseball Placed in Athens Regional

Boston College baseball has learned its Regional destination.

The Eagles will head to the Athens Regional as a 2-seed alongside Georgia (No. 3 overall seed), Long Island, and Liberty.

See ya in Athens! pic.twitter.com/vK9RSTYdfp — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) May 25, 2026

Boston College will take on Liberty on Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ while No. 3 Georgia will face Long Island at 7 p.m. on SEC Network.

The two winners will face each other on Saturday while the two losers will play in an elimination game.

The Eagles started their postseason on a sour note after suffering an 8-2 loss to Miami in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday. Boston College was the No. 4 seed in the tournament and earned a double bye.

Boston College will head to its first Regional since 2023 where it went 2-2 in the Tuscaloosa Regional. The Eagles suffered a Regional opening loss to Troy 11-10, then won two consecutive games over Nicholls 14-8 and Troy 4-1 to make it to the Regional final where they lost to host team Alabama 8-0, ending BC’s season.

The selection also marks Todd Interdonato’s first Regional as head coach of the Eagles. Since he joined the Eagles program on July 12, 2023, they have not made a Regional, however have been to the postseason.

In 2025, Boston College made the ACC Baseball Tournament as the No. 14 seed and advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating No. 11 Notre Dame 5-4 in 10 innings in the first round and No. 6 Virginia 12-8 in the second round. BC’s season came to a close in the quarterfinals against No. 3 UNC 7-2.

Since 2009, Boston College has been to three Regionals and one Super Regional. The Eagles appeared in the Austin Regional in 2009 where it went 1-2, beating Texas State 8-7 and losing to Texas 3-2 and Army 4-3.

Boston College also played in the Oxford Regional in 2016 which it won after beating Tulane 7-2, Utah 4-3, and Tulane again 6-3 in the Regional final. The team went on to the Coral Gables Super Regional where it lost to Miami. In Supers, the Eagles lost the first game 12-7 and finale 9-4. They won the middle game of the best-of-three series 5-3.

Boston College has not made a College World Series appearance since 1967 and has never won the national championship.

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Threads , Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston College news.