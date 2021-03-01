Boston College Ranked #18 in Baseball America's Top 25 Poll

A big weekend series in Durham leads to BC's first ranking in almost five years

Boston College is ranked for the first time since 2016, as Baseball America have the Eagles coming in at #18 in their weekly poll.

Mike Gambino's squad had a big weekend, taking two of three from the #11/#25 Duke Blue Devils in Durham. BC rode clutch hitting in game one with big hits from Luke Gold, Dante Baldelli, and Ramon Jimenez to finish off the Blue Devils after a rain delay. After dropping game two, Emmett Sheehan shut down Duke, while Gold continued his huge weekend.

Boston College was last ranked #16 after their big run in the NCAA tournament in 2016 that ended against Miami.

The ACC currently has INSERT number teams ranked. Louisville is the highest ranked school at #4, followed by #6 Miami, #14 Georgia Tech, #16 Virginia Tech, and the aforementioned Eagles at #18. Duke, Florida State and NC State all fell out of the Top 25 after tough weekends.

BC heads to Winston-Salem to face off with the 2-4 Wake Forest Demon Deacons for a three game series that begins on Friday.

