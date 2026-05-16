No. 23 Boston College Baseball Run-Ruled by No. 3 Georgia Tech in Series Finale

BRIGHTON, Mass. — Brady Miller did not even last a full inning. In fact, he did not last more than a single out.

Just like it had done all series long leading up to Sunday’s finale between No. 23 Boston College baseball and No. 3 Georgia Tech, the Yellow Jacket’s lineup had no trouble garnering five runs in the top of the first inning — all against the Eagles’ starter.

It started immediately when leadoff batter Carson Kerce walked, followed by Drew Burress’ double to left field, which advanced Kerce to third. A wild pitch allowed Kerce to score the first run of the game and send Burress to third, and the runs kept trickling in after that.

Jarren Advincula scored Burress with an infield single, Vahn Lackey tripled to score Advincula, and Ryan Zuckerman scored Lackey with a single. Miller finally got the first out of the frame with a strikeout, but Schmidt’s infield single allowed Zuckerman to score all the way from second base due to a fielding error, making it 5-0.

BC head coach Todd Interdonato decided to go to the bullpen from there, and right-hander Kyle Kipp managed to pitch out of the top of the frame by inducing a 5-4-3 double play.

But the damage was enough to keep the Yellow Jackets (45-9, 25-5 ACC) in the lead for the rest of the matchup and close out their series sweep over BC (36-20, 17-13 ACC) in commanding fashion with a 15-2, run-rule victory.

In the bottom of the first, the Eagles tacked on a pair of runs by showcasing the method of baseball which they have excelled at all year — small ball.

After Julio Solier’s infield single to lead off the bottom of the inning, Nick Wang reached first on a throwing error, and Ty Mainolfi loaded the bases with an optimal bunt between short and the mound.

Kyle Wolff then brought home Solier and Wang with a double through third base, cutting BC’s deficit to 5-2.

🐺 with a two-run double to get the 🦅 on the board pic.twitter.com/yMlifZmDzJ — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) May 16, 2026

Following Luke Gallo’s walk, which loaded the bases again, Carter Hendrickson struck out, Cesar Gonzalez did the same, and Ben Williams grounded into a fielder’s choice, ending the rally there.

Following a scoreless second frame, Georgia Tech grabbed another pair of runs in the top of the third thanks to Schmidt’s two-out, two-RBI double, which scored Lackey and Zuckerman, to cement a 7-2 advantage for the visitors.

With no outs in the top of the fourth, Kerce knocked in two more runs for the Yellow Jackets with a two-run bomb to the hill in left, and Lackey did one better with an even longer shot over the hill to make it 10-2.

Vahn Lackey is just a chill guy who hits homers 🤷‍♂️#NCAABaseball x 🎥 ACCN / @GTBaseball pic.twitter.com/ro0qsEuatA — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 16, 2026

Lackey made it 11-2 in the top of the sixth with a run on a wild pitch, and Georgia Tech collected four insurance runs in the top of the seventh on Burress’ RBI double to left, Lackey’s RBI sacrifice fly, and Brosius’ two-run double to raise the score to 15-2 — the final.

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