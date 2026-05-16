No. 23 Boston College Baseball Drops Series to No. 3 Georgia Tech

BRIGHTON, Mass. — The No. 23 Boston College Eagles (36-19, 17-12 ACC) baseball team suffered a 14-1 home loss to the No. 3 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (44-9, 24-5 ACC) in the middle game of the series on Friday night.

The Yellow Jackets got on the board first in the top of the opening frame. With two outs, Jarren Advincula blasted a solo home run to right field to make it 1-0 Georgia Tech.

The Eagles nearly tied things up in the home half of the inning on an infield single by Kyle Wolff, which would’ve brought in Nick Wang from third, but the umpire called a foul ball on the play. Wolff flew out on his next pitch to end the first without any Boston College damage.

Boston College had another opportunity to score in the third, but came up empty. Ben Williams drew a leadoff walk and Julio Solier reached on a fielder’s choice. The pair advanced into scoring position, but a groundout by Ty Mainolfi ended the inning and the Eagles’ threat.

Georgia Tech extended its lead 2-0 in the fifth on a solo home run by Carson Kerce that went 414-feet into left field and tacked on another run in the sixth on an RBI single by Parker Brosius to make it 3-0.

In the home half of the sixth, Nick Wang blasted his 16th home run of the season into left to put Boston College on the board 3-1.

Georgia Tech plated three runs in the seventh to add to its lead 6-1. The first run came after Kent Schmidt got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded followed by a bases-loaded drawn walk by Brosius and an RBI single by Kerce.

The Yellow Jackets added another three runs to their score in the eighth to make it 9-1. Georgia Tech scored a pair on back-to-back RBI doubles by Vahn Lackey and Ryan Zuckerman. Later in the frame, Zuckerman crossed home plate on a throwing error by Eagles catcher Gunnar Johnson.

Georgia Tech scored its final five runs in the ninth on a bases-loaded drawn walk by Lackey, a three-RBI double by Zuckerman, and an RBI single by Will Baker to cement the 14-1 victory.

Left-handed pitcher Tyler Mudd started on the mound for the Eagles. In the outing, Mudd went 4.2 innings and allowed seven hits, two runs (both earned), walked one batter, and struck out five.

Cesar Gonzalez, John Kwiatkowski, Chase Hartsell, Jacob Burnham, and Bobby Chicoine entered out of the bullpen. Mudd was given the loss and moved to 4-4 on the year.

Next up, Boston College and Georgia Tech will play their regular season finale on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for noon ET on ACC Network.

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