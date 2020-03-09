23 Clemson Sweeps Weekend Series With Boston College

The Eagles struggled this weekend, getting swept by the Clemson Tigers in a three game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. Two of the games were very competitive, but the Eagles let late leads slip away in both of the games. The other game on Saturday, was a Clemson romp. With the three losses Boston College slips to 5-9. on the season

Friday: Clemson 4 Boston College 3

In a sloppy game that had a combined seven errors, this was a game that was right there for the Eagles. Cody Morissette got the Eagles on the scoreboard early with an RBI double. After Clemson tied the game in the third, BC immediately took the lead back on an RBI double to right by Joe Suozzi. Clemson broke a 3-3 tie in the 8th inning on a single by catcher Adam Hackenberg. Starting pitcher Mason Pelio looked strong last six innings, scattering only five hits and a pair of walks. Clemson starter Sam Weatherly was electric for the Tigers, striking out ten Eagles in his five innings of work.

Saturday: Clemson 12 Boston College 4

Clemson took control of this game early with a pair of crooked number innings in the first and second innings. BC got back on the board with a homerun by Peter Burns in the third inning. And in the fourth inning BC put together three runs on hits by Ramon Jimenez, and Burns again. However starting pitcher Joe Mancini struggled, allowing four more runs in the fourth and being pulled with one out in the fifth inning . Mancini exited the game allowing 11 runs on nine hits. The BC bullpen (Michael Marzonie, Evan Moore & Jon Campbell) did an admirable job in relief, tossing 3 1/2 innings of work allow only one run.

Sunday: Clemson 7 Boston College 7

The Eagles lost the finale of the series in walkoff fashion when the Tigers scored the go ahead run on a dribble to short that scored first baseman Davis Sharpe. After allowing a first inning run, BC jumped ahead of Clemson with four runs in the second and third inning. Jack Cunningham hit a home run, and the Eagles struck again on back to back doubles from Peter Burns and Dante Baldelli. Clemson battled back with two run double by Elijah Henderson, but the Eagles continued to battle with a two run single by Luke Gold in the third. With a 6-4 lead, BC's bullpen allowed the Tigers to chip away with a run in the 7th and 8th before the walk off hit to end it and complete the sweep.

Note: Earlier this week the Eagles had their game against South Carolina cancelled and it will not be made up.

Next Up: Tuesday, against Holy Cross at home.