18 Boston College Clobbered by Auburn 16-1

A bad outing for the Eagles who fall to the Tigers in their Saturday matchup

There are games when a team clearly doesn't have it. On Saturday, Boston College had a major hiccup in their season, as they were trounced by Auburn 16-1.

This game has it's wheels fall off quickly, as starter Emmett Sheehan got into trouble early. In the first inning he walked two to load up the bases, which was followed up by a grand slam by Tigers designated hitter Cam Hill. Sheehan looked better in the second, but got into trouble again in the third and was pulled shortly after. In just 2+ innings of work, Sheehan allowed eight earned runs.

The bullpen didn't fare much better, allowing eight runs in seven innings of work. While BC struggled, Auburn got a strong performance from their starter Mason Barnett who only allowed two hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Auburn's offense played like an elite team. first baseman Tyler Miller drove in six runs on a 3-for-3 day, including a three-run home run, with three runs scored. Third baseman Rankin Woley score five runs in a 2-for-2 game with a walk and was twice hit by a pitch. Catcher Stevan Williams scored three times, walked twice, drove in two and finished 2-for-3.

Boston College now 7-2, will finish the series against the Tigers in the rubber match on Sunday at 2pm. Joey Vetrano is scheduled to be the starter for this matchup. The game can be found on SECN+.

