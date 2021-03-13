Boston College Drops Series Opener To Louisville 7-3

Boston College jumped out to an early lead, but it was Louisville's bats that came alive after to take control of the game and when Friday's opener 7-3. With the loss, the Eagles drop to 9-3 on the season, while Louisville improved to 9-4 and a perfect 6-0 in ACC season home openers.

The Eagles jumped out to a 2-0 lead, on a pair of unearned runs in the first two innings. In the first Boston College loaded the bases, which led to Cody Morissette scoring on a throwing error by Cardinals second baseman Cooper Bowman. In the second the Eagles grabbed a second run when Cameron Leary scored on a throwing error by shortstop Christian Knapcyzk. The Eagles grabbed their third run on a rocket by Sal Frelick who legged out a triple and scored Brian Dempsey.

But Louisville quickly showed why they are one of the top teams in the country as they roared back against BC starting pitcher Mason Pelio. Cameron Masterman launched a two run home run to trim the lead to 3-2. Pelio continued to labor in the second allowing a run on a wild pitch and a single to give the Cardinals the lead. From there it was all Louisville.

Pelio's day was short as he was yanked in the fifth inning by head coach Mike Gambino, allowing five runs in 4 1/3 innings. Joey Walsh pitched the remainder, and allowed a pair of runs. Louisville's pitchers on the other hand were efficient and held BC to zero earned runs, and just seven hits scattered throughout the game.

The Eagles will look to get back into the win column in game two. First pitch is slated for Saturday, Mar. 13 at 1:00pm EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra. Emmett Sheehan will get the start for the Eagles.

