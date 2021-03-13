FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+SI.com
Search

Boston College Drops Series Opener To Louisville 7-3

BC drops game one, after Louisville storms back for a big win
Author:
Publish date:

Boston College jumped out to an early lead, but it was Louisville's bats that came alive after to take control of the game and when Friday's opener 7-3. With the loss, the Eagles drop to 9-3 on the season, while Louisville improved to 9-4 and a perfect 6-0 in ACC season home openers.

The Eagles jumped out to a 2-0 lead, on a pair of unearned runs in the first two innings. In the first Boston College loaded the bases, which led to Cody Morissette scoring on a throwing error by Cardinals second baseman Cooper Bowman. In the second the Eagles grabbed a second run when Cameron Leary scored on a throwing error by shortstop Christian Knapcyzk. The Eagles grabbed their third run on a rocket by Sal Frelick who legged out a triple and scored Brian Dempsey. 

But Louisville quickly showed why they are one of the top teams in the country as they roared back against BC starting pitcher Mason Pelio. Cameron Masterman launched a two run home run to trim the lead to 3-2. Pelio continued to labor in the second allowing a run on a wild pitch and a single to give the Cardinals the lead. From there it was all Louisville. 

Pelio's day was short as he was yanked in the fifth inning by head coach Mike Gambino, allowing five runs in 4 1/3 innings. Joey Walsh pitched the remainder, and allowed a pair of runs. Louisville's pitchers on the other hand were efficient and held BC to zero earned runs, and just seven hits scattered throughout the game. 

The Eagles will look to get back into the win column in game two. First pitch is slated for Saturday, Mar. 13 at 1:00pm EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra. Emmett Sheehan will get the start for the Eagles.

Screen Shot 2021-03-13 at 7.26.43 AM

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BulletinBC

EvRxjQPUUAEYNMW
Baseball

Boston College Drops Series Opener To Louisville 7-3

USATSI_15032818_168388155_lowres
Recruiting

'22 OT Noah Clifford Commits To Boston College

EuyeCLRXAAALzCx
Baseball

#13 Boston College vs. #10 Louisville: Preview and Prediction

CJLewis
Football

Locked on Boston College: Listener Mailbag Time!

MattMilano
Football

Matt Milano Signs Huge Contract With Buffalo Bills

JahminMuse
Recruiting

'22 Defensive End Gilbert Tongrongou "Speechless"After Boston College Offer

Photo Sep 19, 12 12 17 PM
Recruiting

Kwan Williams: SI All American Scouting Report

POsition_Battles_Spring_Football-6037908df5f9a21ba44b3fb2_Feb_25_2021_12_02_23
Recruiting

Locked on Boston College: A Huge Recruiting Get For the Eagles

USATSI_15032632_168388155_lowres
Recruiting

Boston College Lands Commitment From '22 DT Kwan Williams