Eagles Ride Timely Hitting, Strong Start To Defeat UNC 10-3

Eagles grab their first win against the Tar Heels in over five years

Boston College needed a strong start on Saturday, and that is exactly what they got from Emmett Sheehan as the Eagles won 10-3. The Connecticut native was spectacular, spinning 7 innings of one run ball against the Tar Heels, earning the win. The Eagles also got some big hits as well, including Luke Gold's 8th home run of the year, as they chased Tar Heel starter Max Carlson out of the game after 4 1/3 innings.

The Eagles struck early in often in Saturday's game. In the bottom of the first inning they struck twice, including a sacrifice fly by Gold. In the third inning the Eagles, BC added another run on Gold's homerun.

Jack Cunningham and Brian Dempsey provided the rest of the offensive fireworks for BC. Both players went 3-5 with three RBIs apiece in the win.

Sheehan pitched arguably the best game of the season so far for the Eagles. He worked himself out of jams, most notably inducing a 5-4-3 double play to end the top of the third. He had good location and movement on his pitches with eight strike outs, while moving the ball all over the zone.

This was only Boston College's third victory over UNC since 2014, and ends a four game conference losing streak. The two teams will face off in the rubber match of the series on Sunday. Joe Vetrano, the team's closer/opener, will get the start, a 1pm on ACC Network Extra.

You May Also Enjoy

Boston College Football Recruiting Notebook, March 19, 2021

Five Storylines To Monitor During Spring Football

Justin Simmons Signs Long Term Deal with Denver Broncos

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Photo and video courtesy of Anthony Garro & BCEagles.com