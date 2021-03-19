Boston College Football Recruiting Notebook: March 19, 2021

Boston College football kicks off their spring football session on Saturday but the coaching staff is busy on the recruiting trail. Here are some news and notes about football recruiting.

* Many times folks want to know about players who are "commitment watch", meaning they are going to pledge soon. Two names I would watch out for are Georgia athletes VJ Payne and CJ Clinkscales. Heard that both unofficially visited Boston College recently, and enjoyed it. Keep an eye out as one or both could commit in the near future.

* Not all positive news, as four star safety Andre Stewart committed to Kentucky. Had a huge offer list, and decided to stay in the south.

* If you missed our feature the other day, Massachusetts offensive tackle Maleek McNeil has Boston College in his Top 3 along with Penn State and Rutgers. Will be a battle worth watching as BC already has two offensive linemen committed in the class.

* Boston College is busy again at the IMG Academy, this time offering Ade Willie a cornerback from the Class of '22. He currently doesn't have a ranking on 247sports but also holds offers from Colorado, Michigan State and Vanderbilt. IMG Academy is an elite school for finding top end talent, and it continues to appear as if the Eagles are going to try and build connections there, last year landing offensive tackle Ilija Krajnovic

* In terms of recruiting visits, there is still a dead period until June 1st. As we have explained before this means that recruits can't officially visit schools or meet staff during this period. It looks like this dead period will be lifted soon though as there were multiple reports that the committee has met to decide on how to safely do this. This is a big deal for Boston College as it will get many of these kids in front of Jeff Hafley and his staff.

Current Class of 2022

DB Jamal Hood - St. Frances (MD)

QB Peter Delaportas - Pope John II (NJ)

OL Jack Funke- Xaverian Brothers (MA)

OL Noah Clifford - St. Thomas More (CT)

TE Jeremiah Franklin - Walkersville (MD)

TE Matt Ragan - Lawrence Academy (MA)

DT Kwan Williams - McDonogh School (MD)

WR Joseph Griffin II - Springfield Central (MA)

WR Ismael Zamor - Everett (MA)

