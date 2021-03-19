Denver Broncos Lock Up Justin Simmons To Long Term Deal

A former Boston College player got a huge deal from the team that drafted him.

Update: The deal is done:

The Denver Broncos are on the verge of signing former Boston College safety Justin Simmons to a long term deal on Friday. According to multiple reports, first reported by Benjamin Allbright the deal is a reported 4-year, $61 million dollar deal with $35 million in guarantees. Both sides have said the deal is not done, but is close.

Recently the Broncos decided to franchise Simmons for the second straight year, this deal will in effect remove that designation.

“Justin is one of our core guys," Paton said during a press conference earlier this year. "Our goal since I got here is to sign him to a long-term deal. We have had discussions with his agent. I don’t know if we’ll get a deal done or not, but that’s our goal. He’s the type of guy we want to extend.”

Simmons has been a key contributor on Denver's defense. Over the past three seasons he has averaged 95 tackles a season, and has become a vocal leader both on the field and off. Earlier this season he was nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his work in the community. He also was named second team All-Pro for his play on the field.

Simmons was a third round draft pick out of Boston College. He played four productive seasons for the Eagles before heading to the NFL.

