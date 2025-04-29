Extra Point: Looking Ahead At A Winnable Weekend For Boston College Baseball
At 21-23 overall and just 9-15 in conference play on the season after suffering a sweep against the Miami Hurricanes, Boston College baseball is staring down the barrel of a disappointing season. That much isn't up for debate.
However, there are still a few winnable games left on the schedule for the Eagles, with a trio of them coming this weekend as BC looks to host the Stanford Cardinals in a cross-country affair in Harrington Athletics Village.
Stanford is just 22-19 overall, which, while still being above .500, is no pretty mark to have on the resumé at this point in the season. What does that mean for BC, then?
It means there's a chance to get back to or even above .500 (depending on how midweek play goes this week) and salvage what otherwise has been a dismal season for the Eagles. This is a team that is averaging giving up 6.39 ER a game with well over 180 walks on the season - they have to win some of these games against teams with similar stat lines in order to salvage some momentum.
The good news is that Stanford gives up around 6.6 ER a game, and even have very similar walk numbers. The bad news for BC, though, is that the Cardinals can really hit the ball. Stanford bats nearly .300 as a team, and has 48 home runs on the season combined. Granted, two players make up for a huge chunk of that production, with Trevor Haskins (12) and Jimmy Nati (10) both in the double digits.
If Boston College wants to win, it will take a complete effort from the pitching staff, which will indubitably have to win this series via committee, and a lot of small ball nickel and diming on the offensive side of the ball.
First pitch against the Cardinals is slated for Friday at 6 p.m., with games being streamed on ACCNX.