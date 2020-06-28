Trio of Eagles Look To Make MLB Rosters in 2020

MLB finally will be opening up on July 23rd when the New York Yankees face the defending World Series Champion Washington Nationals. A trio of Eagles have been invited to summer camps, the new version of spring training. Pitchers Michael King and Justin Dunn, along with infielder Chris Shaw all will be looking to secure their spot on major league rosters in 2020.

King finished his career with the Eagles in 2016 after posting an 11-11 record along with a 3.14 era. He was part of the BC team that made a run in the NCAA tournament, pitching two great games against Miami and Utah for two big wins. He was drafted by the Miami Marlins in 2016 and was traded to the New York Yankees. After suffering an early injury he made his major league debut late in September throwing two scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers.

Justin Dunn was a fantastic starting pitcher for the Eagles, posting a 2.06 ERA and averaging more than a strikeout an inning during his final year with the school. He was drafted in the first round in 2016 by the New York Mets before being traded to the Seattle Mariners in 2018. He made his major league debut in 2019, coming out of the bullpen allowing two runs against the Cincinnati Reds.

Chris Shaw, possibly one of BC's most prolific power hitters in recent memory hit 11 home runs his final year with the club. He was draft 31st overall by the San Francisco Giants in 2015. He hit 24 home runs both in 2017 and 2018, and was part of the 40 man roster in 2019 before being demoted. With both leagues having the designated hitter now, he is prime to see more playing time in 2020.

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any news regarding any Eagles in MLB camps.

