Late Hitting Spurt Propels Eagles Past Pitching Woes Against William & Mary
The Boston College baseball squad got quite a scare on Friday night during the first few innings of its bout with William and Mary's, but in the end the bats pulled themselves together to rally for a late win.
More Pitching Woes
BC turned 10 hits into 14 runs scored to complete the comeback victory over William and Mary, whose lead at one point grew to six runs in the middle innings as William and Mary held an 11-5 lead over the Eagles. Six of those runs came off the arm of senior right hander Eric Schroeder, who gave up seven hits to go along with those six earned runs in a start that lasted just 2.0 innings.
Not all the blame goes to Schroeder, though, as his replacement in the matchup didn't fare much better against the William and Mary lineup. Sophomore righty Kyle Kipp gave up another four earned runs in just a single inning of action, which put a dent in both their ERAs on the young season. They currently sit at 9.0 and 10.12, respectively.
In the end, it was graduate lefty Joey Ryan that played the hero for the Eagles on the night, as he came in late and tossed 3.0 innings of one-hit baseball and struck out four batters in doing so - the most out of any Eagle on the night.
The Bats Came Alive
Talk about earning your spot in the lineup - first baseman Kyle Wolff didn't start in the field tonight, but did work in at designated hitter, and hit he did. Wolff racked up a 3-RBI night while he went 2-6 at the dish. He hit a pair of singles perfectly to give BC base runners the time they needed to reach home.
Small ball won the day for Boston College, though, as not one Eagles managed to leave the park, and the team only managed a single extra base hit - a double from Vince Cimini. While the Eagles aren't wowing a lot of teams with their power early on this season, they're being aggressive on the base paths and chipping away at crooked numbers in every inning, which makes them a tough team to keep off the scoreboard.
Now the pitching just has to follow suit.
And they'll have the chance to do just that as Boston College takes on Richmond tomorrow in the second game of the Central Virginia Challenge. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m.