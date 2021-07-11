Final MLB Mock Draft Predictions for Cody Morissette and Sal Frelick

A look at where BC's two star players could end up in the MLB Draft tonight

The Major League Baseball will hold it's annual player's draft starting today at 7pm. This draft there are two Boston College players that are expected to have their names called early in the draft. Outfielder Sal Frelick and infielder Cody Morisette are primed to have a big weekend, as both could be first round draft picks.

According to Baseball America's latest Mock Draft, Frelick could go 10th in the draft to the New York Mets. While Morissette, who could be a first or second rounder depending on where you read, is projected to go 20th to the New York Yankees.

While MLB.com two writers have their own mock draft with one having Frelick going to the Mets, and the other going 12th to the Mariners. Neither writer has Morissette going in the first round, but they have multiple teams listed as possible candidates to possibly grab him.

CBS.com has Frelick falling in the draft to 15th to the San Francisco Giants. They give their explanation as "Frelick is the prototypical modern position player prospect as an undersized (listed at 5-foot-9) hitter with a high-contact swing and tremendous athleticism. He seems tailor-made for spacious Oracle Park." Like MLB.com they do not have Morissette in the first round.

Sal Frelick hit .359 this past season with 17 doubles and six home runs to go along with 50 runs. While Cody Morissette hit .321 with 6 home runs.

The MLB Draft will be held at 7pm today and can be watched on the MLB Network.

