A Remarkable Season Ends for Boston College Baseball: Final Thoughts and Offseason Notes

It was always going to be an emotional ending to the season for Boston College baseball, especially its head coach, Todd Interdonato.

Interdonato isn’t one to hide that side of him from the general public. Whether he’s talking about what Pete Frates means to the program or coming off a gut-wrenching loss in the postseason, his emotions — the way he can’t control himself from choking up in a post-game press conference while explaining his love for the school — are innately part of who he is.

The Eagles didn’t have the ending to their 2026 campaign that they would’ve expected in late April, when BC came home from its series win over Notre Dame with a 33-14 record.

From that point on, the Eagles went 4-9 with a one-and-done loss in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals followed by a brief stint in the NCAA Tournament, which culminated with a second loss to Liberty in a three-day span in the second elimination game of the Athens Regional.

Interdonato’s assessment of BC’s performance in the Regional — the program’s first since 2023 — was rather straightforward, and it had more to do with what Liberty and Georgia did to earn a bid to the Regional final than what the Eagles did not.

Both of those teams simply played better baseball, Interdonato admitted with certitude, and that happens to be what separates winners from losers, at least most of the time.

“That tracks for me,” said Interdonato after Sunday’s loss to the Flames. “Those are the two teams that played the best baseball this weekend, and those two teams deserve to go at it.”

Regardless of how it ended, though, this was a special season for Birdball and its faithful fandom — one that isn’t accustomed to seeing the program reach heights that it did this year.

That includes winning more conference games (17) during the regular season than ever before, including tying the mark for most total wins in a season overall (37).

And the sweetest part is that it was done Interdonato’s way.

While the team was technically composed of leftovers from former head coach Mike Gambino’s 2023 squad, which also hit the 37-win mark and made it to a Regional (Tuscaloosa) final, the players, in a literal and metaphorical sense, were Interdonato’s, and he was outwardly appreciative of the ones who made him feel that way from the moment he stepped foot onto campus.

“I think it just starts by those guys in 2024 after Mike leaving and the transition, like all those guys staying,” Interdonato said. “But again, I can tie that back to the love for the institution. And I think that’s where it all starts.”

“I just feel incredibly fortunate to be at a place like that, where those kids love going to this school so much, because I know that’s how I feel about being an employee here. So to me, we just continue to build on that, but without the love for the institution, without the incredible power that BC is, none of this is possible.”

Here are some closing thoughts on what made this season the spectacle that it was, and where things stand for the offseason.

A Cherished Senior (and Graduate) Class

To talk about the seniors and graduate students on BC’s roster this season is to remember a group of selfless, lead-by-example players who made Interdonato’s job a heck of a lot easier.

The player who epitomized that most of all was senior ace A.J. Colarusso, who Interdonato repeatedly said was the best player he has ever coached from a player-relationship and work-ethic standpoint.

Senior infielder Owen DeShazo was there for Interdonato when he first arrived in ways that many coaches in sport do not ever get the pleasure of experiencing, and his impact on Interdonato’s integration into the Birdball family cannot be replicated.

Kyle Wolff showed the underclassmen what dealing with adversity in a commendable manner looked like, going from a regular starter to the bench for an extended period of time due to struggles at the plate, only to eventually rejoin the lineup as the Eagles’ primary designated hitter for the final month of the season or so.

The contributions from graduates Gunnar Johnson, Tyler Mudd, Carter Hendrickson, Sean Hard, and Nick Wang were invaluable to BC’s success in a plethora of ways, and that goes without saying. BC would not be the team it was in 2026 without those five in particular, including seniors John Kwiatkowski and Jack Toomey.

Most of all, this class taught Interdonato what representing the institution of Boston College means from a student-athlete perspective, and his framework for the way he develops players in the program will stem from those individuals for as long as he remains at the helm.

“I’ve said this repeatedly, maybe throughout the last three weeks as we’ve gotten a lot of attention: I think our success starts with the belief and the love for the institution,” Interdonato said. “I think that’s where we are very different than a lot of other places. And there’s a lot of great institutions out there, but our guys love going to BC. Our guys love everything about it.”

“I think that’s really where it starts, and then that bleeds its way into the locker room, where they have a love for each other, and then that bleeds onto the field.”

A Promising Infield for Years to Come

Anything is possible with the transfer portal nowadays, but if BC can retain its trio of freshman Luke Gallo in the hot corner, sophomore Julio Solier at short, and sophomore Ty Mainolfi at second, it will not have to worry about replacing its infield for several years to come.

Keeping the infield intact is obviously key from an experience standpoint, and their chemistry together will continue to evolve.

But what those players mean to the program in terms of the offensive operation is even more crucial to the Eagles’ future success.

Solier (.354), Gallo (.325), and Mainolfi (.323) were at the top of the hitting leaderboard on BC’s roster this year, started in every game or nearly every game, and were all players who Interdonato selected himself to become members of the program.

Being able to recruit in the portal around what the Eagles already possess in this realm gives Interdonato such an undeniable head start on the transition to 2027, and it is only the beginning of what could end up being an infield that is highly-regarded by BC’s conference foes and potentially beyond that.

An Arms Race

With starters Colarusso and Mudd now gone, BC will have to replenish a ton of innings pitched heading into next season — 149.2 in 2026 alone, to be exact.

The Eagles’ pitching staff will also see the departures of reliable bullpen arms like Hard, Kwiatkowski, and possibly others who decide to enter the portal with remaining eligibility, so there will likely be an emphasis to replace this department more than others this offseason.

Apart from returning starter Brady Miller (2-4, 6.07 ERA) — who recorded nine strikeouts and gave up five earned runs in the Eagles’ season finale — junior Kyle Kipp (2-3, 5.08 ERA), sophomores Gavin Soares (1-3, 2.96 ERA), Cesar Gonzalez (3-1, 3.22 ERA), Jacob Burnham (2-2, 5.02 ERA), and John D Mitchell (1-0, 7.17 ERA), and freshman Chase Hartsell (3-0, 5.74 ERA) are all expected to have their share of innings increased next year.

Whether or not Interdonato decides to splurge in the portal for some potential weekend starter candidates will reveal itself in the coming weeks and months, but it sure seems like the most realistic way to go about improving the staff.

Pitching late in the season very well could have been the difference between hosting a regional and ending up as the No. 2 seed elsewhere this year, so one can imagine that Interdonato will be on top of this throughout the summer.

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