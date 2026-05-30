Boston College Baseball Extends Season With Win Over LIU in Athens Regional

The Boston College Eagles (37-22) baseball team snapped its five-game losing streak and extended its season with an 8-4 victory over the Long Island Sharks (30-22) in Game 3 of the Athens Regional on Saturday afternoon.

We will see you tomorrow!! pic.twitter.com/wncTZIDv58 — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) May 30, 2026

The Eagles struck first in the top of the first inning to go in front 1-0. Julio Solier opened the game with a leadoff double on a ball that was dropped by Sharks center fielder Nick Matson while attempting to make the routine flyout.

After advancing to third on a groundout by Ty Mainolfi, Solier crossed home plate on an RBI single by Nick Wang.

Boston College added three runs to the board in the second to extend its lead 4-0. The Eagles put a pair of base runners on with a drawn walk by Luke Gallo and a single by Kyle Wolff. Both runners advanced into scoring position on a sac bunt and Gallo scored on an RBI groundout from Ben Williams to make it 2-0.

Carter Hendrickson followed that up with a two-run home run to left field. The blast marked Hendrickson’s first hit since returning from injury on May 14. Before the hit, he was 0-for-15 in the Eagles’ last five games.

In the fourth, the Eagles’ extended their lead 7-0 after tacking on three more runs to their score. The first came after Solier was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded while the other two came from an RBI single by Mainolfi.

Prior to Solier getting plunked, BC juiced the bases on two singles from Kyle Wolff and Carter Hendrickson as well as a drawn walk by Williams.

Jack Toomey added to the Eagles’ advantage with a solo home run in the fifth. In the home half of the inning, LIU got on the board with a solo blast by Joseph Durso to make things 8-1 in Boston College’s favor.

After two scoreless frames, LIU cut into its deficit in the eighth 8-4 on a three-run home run by Ryan Rivera. The Sharks got two additional base runners in the inning, but were not able to bring either home.

Left-handed pitcher Tyler Mudd started on the mound for the Eagles. In the outing, the graduate went 7.1 innings and allowed seven hits, four runs (all earned), walked zero batters, and struck out 10.

Chase Hartstell and Kyle Kipp entered out of the bullpen. Mudd picked up the win and moved to 5-4 on the year while Kipp earned the save, his fifth of the season.

Next up, Boston College will play the loser of Georgia vs. Liberty on Sunday afternoon in an elimination game. First pitch is set for noon ET. The network is TBD.

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Threads , Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston College news.