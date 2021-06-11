Sal Frelick Projected Top Five Pick in Latest MLB.com 2021 Mock Draft

The BC outfielder could be one of the top drafted players in the upcoming 2021 draft.

Boston College outfield Sal Frelick continues to see his stock soar before the MLB Draft to be held in July. In '21 the outfielder hit .369 with 6 home runs and 27 runs batted in. In addition he had 17 doubles, two triples to go with 50 runs and 13 stolen bases He currently is a Golden Spikes Semifinalist, which will be presented in July to the top amateur baseball player in the country

In the most recent MLB.com mock draft, writer Jim Callis has Frelick going in the first five picks.

5. Orioles: Sal Frelick, OF, Boston College

A year ago, the Orioles saved $2.6 million versus pick value by taking Heston Kjerstad at No. 2, and most clubs expect them to pursue a similar strategy with another college bat. We'll buy into that scenario here with Frelick, though Baltimore hasn't made any final decisions and could follow several other paths. They're believed to covet Leiter, have scouted the prep shortstops heavily and could target Georgia high school catcher Harry Ford as another discount option.

Boston College has not had a first round draft since Justin Dunn who was picked 19th overall by the New York Mets in the 2016 MLB Draft. The Eagles have had a history of players going in the first round including Chris Shaw, Chris Lambert, Tony Sanchez and Mike Belfiore.

But Frelick may not be the only Boston College player going in the first round. According to Callis, Cody Morissette wasn't included in the 29 selections on the site, but is "getting increased first-round buzz as of late."

