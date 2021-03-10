Locked on Boston College: Basketball is Done.

On today's Locked on Boston College, we recap a disappointing but predictable end to the men's basketball season. On Tuesday, the Eagles were trounced by Duke in the first round of the ACC tournament. We look at the game, and talk about what the team needs to do to move forward.

But the news wasn't all bad on Tuesday, as baseball took care of business against Maine. Led by five homeruns, the Eagles improved to 9-2 and will take on the Louisville Cardinals over the weekend in what should be a great matchup for both teams.

Finally, we looked at the offensive line, a position group that isn't expected to change as all five starters return. However, would it make sense to move Zion Johnson back to guard and Ben Petrula back to tackle? And what about the backups? We discuss all of this on today's show.

