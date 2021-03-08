Boston College Baseball Moves Up To #13 in Baseball America Poll

Boston College baseball has moved up from #18 to #13 in Baseball America's weekly Top 25 poll. The Eagles (8-2) played Auburn in a three game series, in which they won two out of three, including an incredible come from behind win on Sunday. This ranking is the highest in Boston College history, and the highest for a New England program in over a decade.

The writers on BA talked about the Eagles:

Forced to pivot after its series with Wake Forest was canceled due to Covid-19 protocols, Boston College put together a series at Auburn very quickly, and it paid off, with the Eagles taking two of three from the Tigers. The win on Friday came behind a solid, if not dominant, start from righthander Mason Pelio, who threw 5.2 innings, giving up four hits with three walks and two strikeouts. Offensively, both Sal Frelick and Luke Gold had two homers in the game. After a blowout loss on Saturday, Boston College was in the process of getting blown out again on Sunday, going down 8-1 heading to the ninth. But the Eagles got off the mat to tie the game with an eight-run rally, capped by a three-run homer by Frelick, and then took the lead with two more in the 10th on a Luke Gold two-run homer. Playing and winning an ACC series this weekend was plan A for Boston College, but this made for a pretty good consolation prize.

Boston College is set to play #15 Louisville this weekend, in a matchup against two of the better ACC programs. The Cardinals lost two of three against #10 Georgia Tech, including the rubber match on Sunday. The Eagles also have a mid week game against Maine on Tuesday, this game will not be televised.

