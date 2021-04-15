Boston College Men's Basketball Reportedly In Contact with LSU Transfer Aundre Hyatt

Boston College men's basketball has been linked with another player in the transfer. According to Adam Zagoria, the Eagles have reached out to LSU guard/forward Aundre Hyatt. The 6'7 New York City native recently finished his sophomore season in Baton Rouge, averaging 4.5 points per game, but had a 13-point, 10-rebound game in the NCAA tournament against St. Bonaventure. Texas A&M, Penn State and Pitt have also reportedly reached out to Hyatt as well.

"I trust him. He's steady. You know where he's going to be, and this is why as a coach you stick with guys. We went away from him a little bit there in the middle of the year, but he earned that starting spot," Will Wade said after the St. Bonaventure game. "It's not like we just hand out starting spots like Halloween candy or something on Halloween, you show up and you get it. He had earned it. He had earned it in his preseason and how hard he worked, and as a head coach I trust that and we trust that. He came up. He came up huge for us. He came up huge for us against Alabama, he came up huge for us in this game here. That's why you stick with guys."

Boston College currently has multiple spots still available on the roster after a handful of players left the program. Steffon Mitchell entered the draft, while Jay Heath, CJ Felder, Rich Kelly, Kamari Williams and Wynston Tabbs entered the transfer portal. The status of Andre Adams, James Karnik and Fred Scott still is unknown.

