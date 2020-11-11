SI.com
Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Forward Steffon Mitchell

A.J. Black

Boston College basketball is just a few weeks away from opening their season at Mohegan Sun against Villanova. To help get ready for tipoff we are going to break down the players In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. In our latest installment we look at forward Steffon Mitchell.

When you look at the heart of the team, and the player who did all the little things last season, it starts with forward Steffon Mitchell. He did everything for the Eagles averaging 7.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.2 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game. He hustled, and his 2.2 steals was good enough to be Top 30 nationally and were the most amongst forwards his size. Mitchell was the lone Eagle named to the All ACC Defensive team as well. 

But as good as he was doing some of the little things, he was woefully inconsistent on offense. Mitchell showed flashes, like his 21 points against Virginia Tech, but more often than not he would score less than ten points a game. Getting that offense to a bit of a higher level has been something that has eluded the senior, but did finish the season with seven double doubles. But given his talent, you could see more there, could this be the year that he becomes a double-double machine and a force down low?

Stellar

Mitchell doesn't necessarily become the go to shooter on the team, but with a few more touches a game becomes almost an automatic double double every week. Continues to excel with the hustle plays, the steals/blocks/rebounds and really being the glue for this BC squad. 

Standard

Mitchell is what he is, and that is okay. He still remains one of the leaders in the ACC in rebounds and steals, and is one of the best defenders in the league. But his offensive output doesn't improve at all, which given that he is a senior probably isn't a huge surprise. 

Subpar

He tries to do too much, especially on the offensive end and it disrupts the gameplan. Mitchell who is normally a very high percentage shooter, has his numbers drop precipitously and it hurts the team.

What kind of season are you expecting out of Steffon Mitchell?

FlatbreadsFan
FlatbreadsFan

He might be the best top to bottom player on the team if he continues his development trajectory!

