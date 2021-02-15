Potential BC Coaching Candidates: Other Options

On Monday, Boston College fired head coach Jim Christian after seven seasons with the school. The Eagles are clearly not in a position right now to be considered a highly desirable destination given their lack of recent success and problems with facilities. In a previous post we talked about coaches with BC connections. For this article we will look at coaches that are not directly connected with Chestnut Hill.

Rick Pitino - Iona Head Coach

Let's just throw his name out there. Obviously if the Eagles want to make a monumental splash and become immediate ACC threats, Pitino would probably be the guy. But be realistic, his checkered past is going to throw up all sorts of red flags for a Jesuit school, can't see this being a realistic option.

John Beilein - Former Michigan Head Coach

If Boston College is serious about bringing in a winner, Beilein would be a very intriguing choice. Though he is older (68 years old), he brings in a proven track record, Northeastern roots and a pedigree that could turn around the program very quickly.

Porter Moser: Loyola- Chicago Head Coach

Going to be a hot commodity with big name programs this offseason. Moser, who took the Ramblers to the Final Four just a few years ago. If Boston College is serious about winning, and want to bring a coach that has Catholic roots and has the track record, Moser may be a name to watch for.

Kevin Willard: Seton Hall Head Coach

At this point it may be very difficult to pull a sitting head coach at Big East school away, but if BC is shooting for the stars Willard might be a name to look at. Four straight NCAA appearances (and probably would have made it last year if it occurred). From the Northeast, coached with the Celtics. Not necessarily a flashy name, but would certainly be a big hire for the Eagles.

John Becker: Vermont Head Coach

Has had extensive success with the Catamounts, bringing them to two NCAA tournaments, and a .708 career winning percentage. His numbers are impressive, but he has never had to do it on the big stage, recruiting for a conference like the ACC. BC tried a lower conference coach before, Steve Donahue, and it did not work out.

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BulletinBC