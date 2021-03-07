FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+SI.com
Boston College Set to Play Duke in ACC Tournament

The Eagles have their opening round matchup, and it's the Blue Devils
Boston College men's basketball will face off with the Duke Blue Devils in the ACC Tournament. Ranked the #15, or last team in the ACC, Boston College failed to avoid a Tuesday game in Greensboro. 

The two teams battled on January 6th in Durham, North Carolina, a game that Duke won 83-82. Forward CJ Felder scored 24 points to lead the way for the Eagles, while Wendell Moore had 25 for the Blue Devils. Duke is currently on a three game losing streak, finishing the season by losing to arch rival UNC big.

Last season Boston College played Notre Dame in the opening round, losing that game, in what ended up being one of the final games before COVID-19 shut down sports.

The game will be a 4:30 game, with the television channel to be announced.  You can catch the entire bracket below:

