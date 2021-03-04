FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+SI.com
Wynston Tabbs Transfers To ECU

BC's guard already has found a new home
Author:
Publish date:

Former Boston College guard Wynston Tabbs has already made his transfer decision, and is heading to play for East Carolina Carolina University according to his Twitter.

The young guard looked to have a huge future in front of him after a hot start to his freshman year, as he caught a lot of attention with his playmaking ability and strong shooting. However, in January of that year he hurt his knee, and many wondered if he would ever play again. However, he rehabbed, and made it back to the lineup this season. 

Tabbs had a tough season with the Eagles, after coming back from a knee injury that kept him out of action for a year and a half. After beginning the year as a starter, he saw his playing time shrink, as the coaching staff continued to monitor his surgically repaired knee. He ended the season averaging 13.3 points per game. 

But the season did not end well for Tabbs, as he was suspended for violating COVID-19 protocols shortly after the firing of head coach Jim Christian. Immediately he announced he was entering the transfer portal

ECU was 8-8 this season, and 2-8 in AAC conference play. 

